In Pics: Russia-Ukraine conflict - From damages to protest

Ukraine has been under constant bombing and shelling by Russia that has ruined most of its cities and has turned them into ashes. Today was the tenth day of the Ukraine-Russia conflict where the latter called for a partial ceasefire to let civilians of Mariupol and Volnovakha cities leave the country safely.
The constant attack has taken many lives and destroyed homes across Ukraine. This has led to massive protests across the world including Moscow. People in different countries have taken to the streets to show their support for Ukraine.
Take a look at these pictures that speak a thousand words:
1. Russia-Ukraine conflict
The attack in Mariupol has damaged a school building.
2. Russia-Ukraine conflict
A trail of rocket smoke is seen in the sky over Kyiv.
3. Russia-Ukraine conflict
Refugees fleeing Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Przemysl.
4. Russia-Ukraine conflict
Pro-Ukraine signs were installed across the street from the Russian Embassy in Ottawa, Canada.
5. Russia-Ukraine conflict
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces stand guard in a street in Odessa
6. Russia-Ukraine conflict
A view shows a destroyed school building in Zhytomyr
7. Russia-Ukraine conflict
People demonstrate against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in La Paz