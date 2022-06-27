In pics: PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 summit in Germany

Various important global issues, including Russia-Ukraine conflict, food security and counter-terrorism were discussed by world leaders at the summit.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit to attend the G7 summit, where leaders of the world's seven richest countries are discussing various important global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, food security and counter-terrorism.
PM met the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – as well as some of the guest invitees including Argentina, Indonesia and South Africa. Here are some glimpses as Indian PM stood shoulder to shoulder with world leaders in Germany.
READ | G7 Summit venue Schloss Elmau has an Indian connection, here's how
1. PM Modi arrives for a reception at G7
PM Modi arrives for a reception at the Residenz on the sidelines of the 48th G7 summit in Germany. | Photo: PTI
2. PM with G7 leaders
PM Modi along with the leaders of the G7 nations, pose for a photograph ahead of the Summit, in Schloss Elmau on Monday. Photo: ANI
3. PM Modi meets President Biden
PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: IANS
4. PM with European Commission Presiden
PM Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, other dignitaries during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit. Photo: PTI
5. PM meets German Chancellor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks with PM Modi prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the summit. | Photo: PTI
6. PM meets French President
PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a conversation in Schloss Elmau. | Photo: ANI
7. PM Modi meets South Africa President
PM Modi meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines. | Photo: ANI
8. PM Modi meets Argentina President
PM Modi with Argentine Republic President Alberto Fernandez. Photo: ANI