In pics: PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 summit in Germany

Various important global issues, including Russia-Ukraine conflict, food security and counter-terrorism were discussed by world leaders at the summit.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jun 27, 2022, 11:19 PM IST

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit to attend the G7 summit, where leaders of the world's seven richest countries are discussing various important global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, food security and counter-terrorism.

PM met the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – as well as some of the guest invitees including Argentina, Indonesia and South Africa. Here are some glimpses as Indian PM stood shoulder to shoulder with world leaders in Germany.

1. PM Modi arrives for a reception at G7

PM Modi arrives for a reception at G7
1/8

PM Modi arrives for a reception at the Residenz on the sidelines of the 48th G7 summit in Germany. | Photo: PTI

2. PM with G7 leaders

PM with G7 leaders
2/8

PM Modi along with the leaders of the G7 nations, pose for a photograph ahead of the Summit, in Schloss Elmau on Monday. Photo: ANI

3. PM Modi meets President Biden

PM Modi meets President Biden
3/8

PM Modi with US President Joe Biden and Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | Photo: IANS

4. PM with European Commission Presiden

PM with European Commission Presiden
4/8

PM Narendra Modi interacts with President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, other dignitaries during a meeting on the sidelines of G-7 Summit. Photo: PTI

5. PM meets German Chancellor

PM meets German Chancellor
5/8

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz walks with PM Modi prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the summit. | Photo: PTI

6. PM meets French President

PM meets French President
6/8

PM Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a conversation in Schloss Elmau. | Photo: ANI

7. PM Modi meets South Africa President

PM Modi meets South Africa President
7/8

PM Modi meets South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on the sidelines. | Photo: ANI

8. PM Modi meets Argentina President

PM Modi meets Argentina President
8/8

PM Modi with Argentine Republic President Alberto Fernandez. Photo: ANI

