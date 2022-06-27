In pics: PM Modi meets world leaders at G7 summit in Germany

Various important global issues, including Russia-Ukraine conflict, food security and counter-terrorism were discussed by world leaders at the summit.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Germany on a two-day visit to attend the G7 summit, where leaders of the world's seven richest countries are discussing various important global issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict, food security and counter-terrorism.

PM met the leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) – Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US – as well as some of the guest invitees including Argentina, Indonesia and South Africa. Here are some glimpses as Indian PM stood shoulder to shoulder with world leaders in Germany.

