In pics: Meet Mr Happy Face, the world's ugliest dog

A 17-year-old Chihuahua mix from Arizona (US) has been named as the ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’. Mr Happy Face managed to defeat nine other adorable competitors on Friday in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.
The event, which is held during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, has been going on for nearly 50 years.
According to the description of the winner on the website of the event, the Chihuahua once lived in abusive and neglectful conditions. Yet, the dog reached the age of 17.
1. About Mr Happy Face
Mr Happy Face sports a natural Mohawk and makes a sound "like a Dodge Ram diesel truck" revving its engine when happy, according to the description online.
"His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy," his owner said.
2. Mr Happy Face's owner
The champ was adopted last year from a shelter by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally.
"When I arrived at the shelter, I asked to see a particular dog that, fortunately for me, had just been adopted. I asked if there were any other dogs that were similar to that one. There was in fact, another dog there who was much older and had health issues and I was warned could be inbred because he was so ugly. The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see," she said.
3. Price of winning the contest
Mr Happy Face and its owner have been awarded $1,500 prize money and a trip to New York City after winning the contest.
4. About the contest
The annual world’s ugliest dog contest is not about making fun of 'ugly' dogs, but about having fun with some wonderful characters and showing the world that these dogs are really beautiful.
The event also advocates the adoption of such animals which are usually neglected. This year, the contest was held after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Reuters)