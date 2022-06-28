In pics: Meet Mr Happy Face, the world's ugliest dog

Mr Happy Face managed to defeat nine other adorable competitors on Friday in the world's ugliest dog contest.

A 17-year-old Chihuahua mix from Arizona (US) has been named as the ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’. Mr Happy Face managed to defeat nine other adorable competitors on Friday in the World's Ugliest Dog Contest.

The event, which is held during the Sonoma-Marin Fair in California, has been going on for nearly 50 years.

According to the description of the winner on the website of the event, the Chihuahua once lived in abusive and neglectful conditions. Yet, the dog reached the age of 17.