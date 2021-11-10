From assassination bid in Pakistan to Nobel prize: Look at Malala Yousafzai's inspiring journey

The daughter of educational activist Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala's family came to run a chain of schools in the Pakhtunkhwa region.

Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani activist for female education and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate. She is the second Pakistani to win the Nobel Prize and also the world's youngest Nobel Prize laureate. She is known for human rights advocacy, especially the education of women and children in her native Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, where the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan had at times banned girls from attending school.

