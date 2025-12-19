Got secret santa duties? 8 stylish and thoughtful gift ideas for your fashion-loving friends
Anshika Pandey | Dec 19, 2025, 12:01 PM IST
1.Noam Chomsky
An American linguist, philosopher, and political activist, often described as the 'father of modern linguistics'. In June 2023, at age 94, Chomsky suffered a severe stroke. Noam Chomsky’s connection with Jeffrey Epstein, starting around 2011, drew scrutiny after emails and photos released by the U.S. House Oversight Committee in 2025 suggested a closer and more frequent association than previously acknowledged.
2.Mick Jagger
Sir Michael Philip 'Mick' Jagger (born 26 July 1943) is an iconic English singer, songwriter, and actor, best known as the lead vocalist and a founding member of the Rolling Stones. Mick Jagger’s name has appeared in documents associated with Jeffrey Epstein, most notably within Epstein's personal address book (often called the 'Little Black Book') and related flight logs.
3.David Copperfield
The American illusionist and stage magician David Copperfield (born David Seth Kotkin), or it can refer to the title and main character of the classic novel by Charles Dickens. David Copperfield’s link to Jeffrey Epstein emerged through unsealed court documents and victim testimonies. He has not been charged or accused of any crimes, though investigators noted several interactions between them.
4.Stephen Hawking
A physicist of the late era, who died in 2018. Stephen Hawking's link to Jeffrey Epstein is primarily based on a professional scientific event and was further highlighted by court documents unsealed in 2024. There is no credible evidence or formal allegation of criminal wrongdoing by Hawking.
5.Trump Family
Donald Trump, former U.S. President, and his family members engaged in politics, media and business activities. Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein had a social relationship from the late 1980s to the mid-2000s, but Trump has not been accused of any crimes related to Epstein’s sex trafficking.
6.Larry Summers
An economist and former U.S. Treasury Secretary, who is involved in different activities like academia, giving lectures and providing consultancy, among others. A release of over 20,000 pages of documents revealed that Larry Summers had a close personal and professional relationship with Jeffrey Epstein for years after Epstein’s 2008 sex crime conviction.
7.Woody Allen
Academy Award-winning filmmaker, director and actor known for movies like Annie Hall and Midnight in Paris. His link to Jeffrey Epstein emerged through social and professional circles; reports indicate they had occasional interactions, but there is no evidence connecting Allen to Epstein’s criminal activities.
8.Sergey Brin
Co-founder of Google and tech entrepreneur. His link to Jeffrey Epstein surfaced through social or philanthropic circles, including meetings and events associated with Epstein. There is no evidence that Brin was involved in any of Epstein’s criminal activities.