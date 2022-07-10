In Pics: How protesters stormed Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home

President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts are unknown since he fled on Saturday after protester's stormed his residence

Amid Sri Lanka’s imploding economic crisis, anti-government protesters continued to occupy the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on Sunday. Thousands had stormed into the premises. Buildings were also set on fire. President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts are unknown since he fled. Here are some photographs from Saturday’s fateful turmoil.

