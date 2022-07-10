Search icon
In Pics: How protesters stormed Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's home

President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts are unknown since he fled on Saturday after protester's stormed his residence

  • Jul 10, 2022, 01:01 PM IST

Amid Sri Lanka’s imploding economic crisis, anti-government protesters continued to occupy the residences of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Wickremesinghe on Sunday. Thousands had stormed into the premises. Buildings were also set on fire. President Rajapaksa’s whereabouts are unknown since he fled. Here are some photographs from Saturday’s fateful turmoil. 

READ | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Protestors find millions of rupees at President Rajapaksa's house

1. Protest at the Presidential Secretariat

Protest at the Presidential Secretariat
Demonstrators protest at the Presidential Secretariat as President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled | Photo: Reuters

2. Thousands gather to oust President

Thousands gather to oust President
Thousands of protesters gather outside the premises of Sri Lankan president's official residence in Colombo | Photo: IANS

3. Confronted by Police

Confronted by Police
Police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse demonstrators near President's residence in Colombo | Photo: Reuters

4. Forcing the president to flee

Forcing the president to flee
Protesting at the Presidential secretariat, people of Sri Lanka forced President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to flee. | Photo: Reuters

5. Protesters storm in

Protesters storm in
Demonstrators protest inside the President''s House, after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled, in Colombo | Photo: Reuters

6. On the presidential lawns

On the presidential lawns
Protesters gather inside the premises of Sri Lankan presidents official residence | Photo: PTI

7. Protesters experience the Presidential Palace

Protesters experience the Presidential Palace
Protesters try out the swimming pool inside the President's residence after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled. | Photo: IANS

