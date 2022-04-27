In Pics: Draconian Covid restrictions in Shanghai make citizens 'feel like animals'

Citizens in Shanghai have shared their stories about how the rigorous Covid-19 restrictions in China have made life extremely difficult for them.

China is currently fighting a tough battle against Covid-19, witnessing one of its worst outbreaks of infection since the pandemic initially began in 2020. The worst-hit city in the country remains Shanghai, with strict lockdown restrictions and seemingly draconian rules for citizens.

Though the Chinese authorities themselves have not confirmed any of the strict Covid-19 norms, citizens have been sharing their experiences on social media and international news outlets, recounting their horror of being trapped inside their homes “like animals”.

Though Shanghai is currently facing the worst of the restrictions in China, Beijing is not far behind as the cases in the city are on the rise in the midst of the current Covid-19 outbreak.