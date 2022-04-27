In Pics: Draconian Covid restrictions in Shanghai make citizens 'feel like animals'

Citizens in Shanghai have shared their stories about how the rigorous Covid-19 restrictions in China have made life extremely difficult for them.
China is currently fighting a tough battle against Covid-19, witnessing one of its worst outbreaks of infection since the pandemic initially began in 2020. The worst-hit city in the country remains Shanghai, with strict lockdown restrictions and seemingly draconian rules for citizens.
Though the Chinese authorities themselves have not confirmed any of the strict Covid-19 norms, citizens have been sharing their experiences on social media and international news outlets, recounting their horror of being trapped inside their homes “like animals”.
Though Shanghai is currently facing the worst of the restrictions in China, Beijing is not far behind as the cases in the city are on the rise in the midst of the current Covid-19 outbreak.
1. Fences erected around Covid-positive people’s homes
According to a report in the New York Post, the Chinese authorities have erected green fences outside the homes of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 in Shanghai. The citizens have said that this is done to trap them inside their homes and restrict movement. (Photo – EFE)
2. ‘Being treated like animals’
Residents have expressed their anger at the situation, saying that the fences were erected without any prior warning. New York Post quoted a citizen as saying, “This is so disrespectful of the rights of the people inside, using metal barriers to enclose them like domestic animals.” (Photo – EFE)
3. Residents use code words, videos to protest
Since residents have not been allowed to leave their buildings, people have been forced to interact via social media. Shanghai residents are also resorting to using code words while criticizing the government due to the stringent censorship norms in China. (Photo – EFE)
4. Food shortage in Shanghai
People who have been stuck at home for a long time don’t have to permission to acquire groceries, leading to a shortage in food. Shanghai residents have been venting online about eating just one meal a day to ration their food during this strict lockdown. (Photo – IANS)
5. After Shanghai, Covid-19 spike in Beijing
After Shanghai, China’s capital Beijing has been hit by a surge in infections with alarmed residents lining up at supermarkets and provision stores struggling to control crowds as people try to stock up to prevent Shanghai-type shortages. (Photo – Reuters)