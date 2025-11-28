Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

Tere Ishk Mein X Review: Netizens say Kriti Sanon-Dhanush's film unleashes 'intense emotions', 'knockout performances' but...
WORLD
Shivani Tiwari | Nov 28, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
1.Imran Khan’s early life and parents
Born on 5 October 1952 in Lahore, Imran Khan belonged to a respected Pashtun family from the Niazi lineage. His father, Ikramullah Khan Niazi, was a civil engineer. His mother, Shaukat Khanum, was known for her battle with cancer; she has inspired Pakistan’s well-known Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital.
2.Imran Khan’s siblings
Imran Khan has four sisters, each leading accomplished yet low-profile lives:
1. Rubina Khanum: Worked with the UN in humanitarian roles
2. Aleema Khan: Businesswoman, philanthropist, supporter of education and charity
3. Dr Uzma Khan: Surgeon who remains away from the political spotlight
4. Rani Khanum: Supports social work within the extended family
Recently, these sisters made headlines after alleging that they were brutally treated outside Adiala Jail while trying to visit Imran Khan, who reportedly hasn’t been accessible for over three weeks.
3.Imran Khan’s wives
Imran Khan’s personal life has always drawn media attention due to his high-profile marriages:
1. Jemima Goldsmith: Married in 1995; embraced Pakistani culture; divorced in 2004
2. Reham Khan: TV journalist; married in 2015; separated within the same year
3. Bushra Bibi: Spiritual guide from Pakpattan; married in 2018; plays a significant role in his spiritual and personal life.
4.Imran Khan’s children
Imran Khan has two sons with his first wife, Jemima: Sulaiman Isa Khan, born in 1996 and Kasim Khan, born in 1999; they live mostly in the UK; both kids are close to Imran Khan.
5.Imran Khan’s net worth and lifestyle
While political tensions escalate, Imran Khan’s lifestyle continues to attract attention. His estimated net worth is around USD 50 million (Rs 4 billion).
6.His major assets include
1. Bani Gala Mansion (Islamabad) – Spread across 181,500 sq yards; reportedly worth Rs 67 billion
2. Zaman Park House (Lahore) – Estimated at Rs 2.9 crore
3. He is often seen travelling in: Toyota Land Cruiser – Rs 3.5 crore, Mercedes Maybach S600 – Rs 12.26 crore