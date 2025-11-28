Imran Khan Family Tree: Meet cricketer-turned-politician's wives, children, former Pakistan PM has net worth of Rs…

2 . Imran Khan’s siblings

2

Imran Khan has four sisters, each leading accomplished yet low-profile lives:

1. Rubina Khanum: Worked with the UN in humanitarian roles

2. Aleema Khan: Businesswoman, philanthropist, supporter of education and charity

3. Dr Uzma Khan: Surgeon who remains away from the political spotlight

4. Rani Khanum: Supports social work within the extended family

Recently, these sisters made headlines after alleging that they were brutally treated outside Adiala Jail while trying to visit Imran Khan, who reportedly hasn’t been accessible for over three weeks.