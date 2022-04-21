Here is world's most affordable and least affordable cities to buy a home

The study showed US as the most affordable country, which also examined markets in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore, UK.

The Urban Reform Institute and the Frontier Centre for Public Policy presented the 2022 edition of Demographia International Housing Affordability. This report provides housing affordability ratings, using the median multiple, a measurement of income in relation to housing prices, for 92 major markets (metropolitan areas) in eight nations for the third quarter of 2021.

The report published in Bloomberg Quint showed the United States as the most affordable country in the study, which also examined markets in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Singapore and the UK. In most major economies, home prices boomed during the pandemic, with buyers pouring their lockdown savings into real estate.

