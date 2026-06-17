G7 Summit 2026: PM Modi meets world leaders including Giorgia Meloni, Donald Trump and others in France; take a look

WORLD
Anshika Pandey | Jun 17, 2026, 02:49 PM IST
1.PM Modi meets Giorgia Meloni
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during the G7 summit outreach in France. Both leaders have shaken hands. After the viral melody toffee meme.
2.PM Modi with Donald Trump
PM Modi is expected to meet U.S. President Donald Trump during the summit. PM Modi entered the meeting room before Trump. Trump is already in the meeting room, seated on the chair and after seeing PM Modi. He stood up and both leaders had also exchanged greetings earlier at the event.
3.PM Modi meets Mark Carney
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Evian on the sidelines of the G7 Summit and discussed strengthening cooperation in trade, energy, technology and education. PM Modi said it was their fourth meeting in less than a year, reflecting closer India - Canada ties.
4.PM Modi meets Keir Starmer
PM Modi met UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the G7 outreach meetings. They talked about improving cooperation in trade, technology, and other important areas. The meeting also covered global issues that affect both countries.
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5.Why G7 summit is being held & how many countries are there?
The G7 Summit is held every year to discuss major global issues like the economy, security, and climate change. The G7 group has 7 countries: the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada and Japan. India is invited as a partner country to share views and take part in discussions.