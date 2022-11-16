G-20 Summit 2022: PM Modi gifts traditional artifacts to global leaders, pics and details here

As the G20 summit 2022 organised in Bali, Indonesia comes to an end, the Indian Prime Minister hands gifts to all the leaders.

The G20 summit came to an end on Wednesday (November 16) which started on Tuesday (November 16). Modi was handed over the presidency of G20 by Indonesian President Joko Widodo as the leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia came to an end. India will officially assume the presidency from December 1.

Taking over G20 summit presidency, PM Narendra Modi said India taking over the G20 presidency is a proud moment for every citizen of the country, “Together with every country’s efforts, we can make the G20 summit a catalyst for global welfare.”

The G20 comprises 19 countries — Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the USA and the European Union (EU). Together, they account for over 80 per cent of the global GDP, 75 per cent of international trade and two-thirds of the world population.

At the end of the G20 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed souvenirs to the PMs and Presidents of participating countries.

See here all the gifts that PM Narendra Modi handed to the respective leaders: