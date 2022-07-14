Fugitive heads of state who fled their country and are living in exile

Some heads of state of the world who fled from their country after the condition there deteriorated and are still living in exile.
Amid a severe economic and political crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his wife and two security guards escaped for Maldives in a Sri Lankan Air Force plane where he was taken to an undisclosed location under police escort. It is believed that from here he can move to Dubai.
Today we bring before you some heads of state of the world who fled from their country after the condition there deteriorated and are still living in exile. Here's a list.
Read | Sri Lanka crisis: How and with whose help Gotabaya Rajapaksa escaped to Maldives overnight?
1. Former President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani
Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai was Afghanistan's President until the Taliban took power in 2021. He has been a seasoned leader, educationist and economist. But the way the Taliban overthrew the government there, Ghani had to flee with his family from there by air route.
He is currently living in the United Arab Emirates where he has taken refuge. In the last 10 years, more than 15 rulers have been forced to flee the country or take refuge in other countries due to the conditions of their country or the overthrow of elected government.
(Image Source: File Photo)
2. Former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf
Former President of Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf has been living in self-imposed exile in Dubai since 2016. He has been accused of unlawfully suspending the constitution and declaring emergency rule in 2007.
During the period he placed several key judges under house arrest in the capital, Islamabad, and elsewhere in Pakistan as he sought to extend his period in office. A Pakistani court in 2019 sentenced the former military ruler to death in absentia for treason over his 2007 imposition of emergency rule.
(Image Source: Reuters)
3. Former President of Ecuador Jorge Jamil Mahuad
Ecuadorian lawyer, academician and former President Jorge Jamil Mahuad is currently living in exile in Panama. He was the President of the country from 1988 to 2000. Even during his time, Ecuador began to break from the economic crisis. People's life became very difficult.
It is believed that his wrong decisions pushed the country into this condition. Anger flared up against him in the whole country. He had to resign after a week of continuous demonstrations. The army seized power. Jamil had to leave the country and flee to the neighboring country.
(Image Source: File Photo)
4. Tibet's spiritual and political leader Dalai Lama
Everyone knows the story of the arrival of the 14th Dalai Lama to India. After the occupation of Tibet by China, he escaped from there overnight and came to India. He has been here since then. He is running the Tibetan government-in-exile from Dharamsala.
On March 31, 1959, he began a permanent exile in India, settling at Dharamsala, where he established a democratically based shadow Tibetan government.
Tibet's spiritual and political leader, then 23, disguised himself as a soldier and slipped through the crowds outside the palace and then later came to India.
(Image Source: Reuters)
5. Former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore
Former Burkina Faso President Blaise Compaore was forced into exile in neighbouring Ivory Coast in October 2014, after violent popular riots broke out against his plans to remain in power after serving as president for 27 years. Compaore had seized power in a coup in 1987.
(Image Source: Reuters)
6. Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa
Amid a severe economic and political crisis, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with his wife and two security guards escaped for Maldives in a Sri Lankan Air Force plane where he was taken to an undisclosed location under police escort. It is believed that from here he can move to Dubai.
(Image Source: Reuters)