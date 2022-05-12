From Xi Jinping to Vladimir Putin: World leaders rumoured to be suffering from life-threatening diseases

Recently, reports of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin suffering from serious illnesses have surfaced on media, with rumours of them undergoing surgery.
Recently, many prominent world leaders have had rumours about them undergoing surgery or treatment for some very serious and life-threatening diseases. This string of rumours was initially triggered by reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin undergoing cancer surgery.
Soon after reports of Putin’s health deteriorating, rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping suffering from a cerebral aneurysm also erupted on social media. These reports come just as China is witnessing one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.
Here is all you need to know about world leaders who are or have been rumoured to be undergoing treatment for life-threatening diseases.
1. Russian President Vladimir Putin
In the midst of the war with Ukraine, Russian President Putin is reportedly preparing to undergo cancer surgery and is likely to temporarily hand over his command. It is also rumoured that Putin has problems like paranoia, schizophrenia, and early stages of dementia. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Chinese President Xi Jinping
Reports have claimed that Xi Jinping is currently suffering from a cerebral aneurysm, and is being treated with traditional Chinese medicine rather than undergoing surgery. A cerebral aneurysm is when blood vessels in the brain swell up and hamper the functioning of the cerebral system. (Photo - Reuters)
3. North Korea Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un
Kim Jong Un had made no public appearances for one month in 2021 and appeared to have lost nearly 20 kgs during his absence. This sparked major rumours about him undergoing open-heart surgery, but North Korean authorities maintain that Un is not suffering from any diseases.
4. US politician Hillary Clinton
During her run at the US presidential elections in 2016, there were many rumours about Hillary Clinton, the most popular being her using a body double because of health issues. It was rumoured that she is suffering from dementia and pneumonia, which made her an unfit presidential candidate according to the regulations.
5. Former US President John F Kennedy
There were a lot of health problems associated with John F Kennedy, one of the most popular of them being his having a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI). Media reports claim that he had an STI during his teenage years, and had also spread the infection to his wife Jackie.