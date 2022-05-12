From Xi Jinping to Vladimir Putin: World leaders rumoured to be suffering from life-threatening diseases

Recently, reports of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin suffering from serious illnesses have surfaced on media, with rumours of them undergoing surgery.

Recently, many prominent world leaders have had rumours about them undergoing surgery or treatment for some very serious and life-threatening diseases. This string of rumours was initially triggered by reports of Russian President Vladimir Putin undergoing cancer surgery.

Soon after reports of Putin’s health deteriorating, rumours of Chinese President Xi Jinping suffering from a cerebral aneurysm also erupted on social media. These reports come just as China is witnessing one of the worst Covid-19 outbreaks since the beginning of the pandemic.

Here is all you need to know about world leaders who are or have been rumoured to be undergoing treatment for life-threatening diseases.