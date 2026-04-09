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From US to Russia: Top 5 countries with world's biggest crude oil production capacity, know where India stands

From the United States to India, several countries dominate global oil production, shaping energy supply and markets worldwide. This overview highlights the top producers in 2024 and their impact on global oil dynamics.

Anshika Pandey | Apr 09, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

1.United States

United States
1

The United States is the world’s largest oil producer in 2024, with a daily output of 22,844,371 barrels. Its production exceeds that of Saudi Arabia by more than double, giving the U.S. a significant lead in global oil supply.

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2.Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia
2

Saudi Arabia ranks second, producing 10,872,023 barrels per day. Together with Russia, it contributes over 21 million barrels daily, playing a key role in stabilising global energy markets.

3.Russia

Russia
3

Russia is the third-largest producer, with 10,533,244 barrels daily. Its vast reserves and export capacity make it a major influencer in global oil supply and pricing.

4.Canada

Canada
4

Canada produces 5,996,888 barrels per day, largely from its extensive oil sands. This output secures its position as the fourth-largest producer and strengthens North America’s energy security.

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5.China

China
5

China ranks fifth, producing 5,334,336 barrels daily. As both a major producer and the world’s largest consumer, China’s oil production plays a key role in meeting domestic demand and influencing global supply.

Also read: Women's Reservation Bill: Will Congress back it as Shashi Tharoor seeks clarity after PM Modi's appeal for support?

6.India

India
6

India produces 952,481 barrels of oil per day, ranking 20th globally. While its output is smaller compared to the top producers, India’s growing energy needs make domestic production important for reducing dependence on imports and supporting economic growth.

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