From United States to Russia: List of countries with most nuclear weapons

Many are speculating that if the Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates, it would lead to a potential nuclear war between major nations.

Nuclear weapons have been developed in many countries over the past few decades, with some describing them as the future of weaponry and security. Nuclear weapons have also proven to cause mass destruction, leveling buildings and localities to mere dust.

Amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, many are speculating that World War 3 is on the cards. After the nuclear weapons are on high alert in Russia, expectations of a potential nuclear war between the two nations are arising.

In the midst of this conflict, have a look at the countries with the most nuclear weapons in the world.