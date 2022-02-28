From United States to Russia: List of countries with most nuclear weapons

Many are speculating that if the Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates, it would lead to a potential nuclear war between major nations.
Nuclear weapons have been developed in many countries over the past few decades, with some describing them as the future of weaponry and security. Nuclear weapons have also proven to cause mass destruction, leveling buildings and localities to mere dust.
Amid the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, many are speculating that World War 3 is on the cards. After the nuclear weapons are on high alert in Russia, expectations of a potential nuclear war between the two nations are arising.
In the midst of this conflict, have a look at the countries with the most nuclear weapons in the world.
1. United States
According to data accumulated by agencies, the United States had a stockpile of 3,750 active and inactive nuclear warheads plus approximately 2,000 warheads retired and awaiting dismantlement. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Russia
Russia is a county with one of the highest numbers of nuclear weapons in the world, with more than 1,500 warheads deployed and almost 3,000 in reserve, according to an assessment published in the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. (Photo - Reuters)
3. China
China is currently actively expanding its nuclear arsenal, with an estimated total inventory of 350 nuclear warheads. This puts China at the number three spot of possessing the most nuclear weapons in the world. (Photo - Reuters)
4. France
Despite having a smaller population compared to the other countries on the list, France has a comprehensive arsenal of nuclear weapons, with over 300 warheads currently in its possession. (Photo - Pixabay)
5. United Kingdom
The United Kingdom has somewhere around 255 nuclear warheads in its arsenal for deployment on four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs). (Photo - Pixabay)
6. Other countries with nuclear weapons
Other countries such as India and Pakistan have over 150 nuclear warheads each, while Israel has around 100 warheads. The exact figure for North Korea is not known yet but it is estimated to be around 30 to 40 warheads.