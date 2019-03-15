From Trump to Putin: How world leaders reacted to New Zealand terror attack

President Donald Trump on Friday called the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand a "horrible massacre" and offered US assistance to its ally. An Australian gunman whose assaults on two New Zealand mosques left at least 49 people dead, published a racist manifesto on Twitter before live streaming his rampage. Killing 49 worshippers in both attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, appeared to be the worst attack against Muslims in a western country.
Condemning the attacks, President Trump tweeted, My warmest sympathy and best wishes go out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques." 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The US stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! Trump tweeted.
1. 'Horrible massacre in the Mosques:' Donald Trump
My warmest sympathy and best wishes goes out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques. 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The U.S. stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2019
2. 'This attack is shocking in its violence and cynicism:' Kremlin
Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Prime Minister of New Zealand @jacindaardern on the terror attack in Christchurch https://t.co/dgR5x6zM7E— President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) March 15, 2019
“This attack on civilians who gathered for prayer is shocking in its violence and cynicism. I hope that every person involved in this crime will sustain a well-deserved punishment,” the message says.
Vladimir Putin stressed that Russians share the grief of those who lost their loved ones and hope for a speedy recovery of those who were injured.
3. 'All our thoughts for the victims of heinous crimes against the mosques': Emmanuel Macron
Toutes nos pensées pour les victimes des crimes odieux contre les mosquées de Christchurch en Nouvelle-Zélande et pour leurs proches. La France se dresse contre toute forme d’extrémisme et agit avec ses partenaires contre le terrorisme dans le monde.— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 15, 2019
"All our thoughts for the victims of heinous crimes against the mosques of Christchurch in New Zealand and for their loved ones. France stands against all forms of extremism and acts with its partners against terrorism in the world."
4. 'Loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack': Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his deep shock and sadness at the loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack at the places of worship in Christchurch, New Zealand today. pic.twitter.com/3QDh0Cr6eL— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019
5. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence: Theresa May
On behalf of the UK, my deepest condolences to the people of New Zealand after the horrifying terrorist attack in Christchurch. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence.— Theresa May (@theresa_may) March 15, 2019
6. Terrorism does not have a religion: Imran Khan
Shocked and strongly condemn the Christchurch, New Zealand, terrorist attack on mosques. This reaffirms what we have always maintained: that terrorism does not have a religion. Prayers go to the victims and their families.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 15, 2019