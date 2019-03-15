Search icon
From Trump to Putin: How world leaders reacted to New Zealand terror attack

President Donald Trump on Friday called the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand a "horrible massacre" and offered US assistance to its ally. An Australian gunman whose assaults on two New Zealand mosques left at least 49 people dead, published a racist manifesto on Twitter before live streaming his rampage. Killing 49 worshippers in both attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, appeared to be the worst attack against Muslims in a western country.

Condemning the attacks, President Trump tweeted, My warmest sympathy and best wishes go out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques." 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The US stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! Trump tweeted.

1. 'Horrible massacre in the Mosques:' Donald Trump

2. 'This attack is shocking in its violence and cynicism:' Kremlin

“This attack on civilians who gathered for prayer is shocking in its violence and cynicism. I hope that every person involved in this crime will sustain a well-deserved punishment,” the message says.

Vladimir Putin stressed that Russians share the grief of those who lost their loved ones and hope for a speedy recovery of those who were injured. 

3. 'All our thoughts for the victims of heinous crimes against the mosques': Emmanuel Macron

"All our thoughts for the victims of heinous crimes against the mosques of Christchurch in New Zealand and for their loved ones. France stands against all forms of extremism and acts with its partners against terrorism in the world."  

4. 'Loss of scores of innocent lives in the heinous terrorist attack': Narendra Modi

5. My thoughts are with all of those affected by this sickening act of violence: Theresa May

6. Terrorism does not have a religion: Imran Khan

