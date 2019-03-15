From Trump to Putin: How world leaders reacted to New Zealand terror attack

President Donald Trump on Friday called the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand a "horrible massacre" and offered US assistance to its ally. An Australian gunman whose assaults on two New Zealand mosques left at least 49 people dead, published a racist manifesto on Twitter before live streaming his rampage. Killing 49 worshippers in both attacks on the Al Noor Mosque in central Christchurch and the Linwood Mosque in the city's outer suburb, appeared to be the worst attack against Muslims in a western country.

Condemning the attacks, President Trump tweeted, My warmest sympathy and best wishes go out to the people of New Zealand after the horrible massacre in the Mosques." 49 innocent people have so senselessly died, with so many more seriously injured. The US stands by New Zealand for anything we can do. God bless all! Trump tweeted.