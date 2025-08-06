Twitter
Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

Delhi govt introduces BIG change in income certificate, makes this document mandatory for it

Merchant Navy officer's wife found dead in suspicious circumstances, family alleges murder

From Tokyo to Osaka: 5 tourist places in Japan located in earthquake prone

Discover some of Japan’s most popular travel destinations that also lie in regions with seismic activity. While these places offer rich culture, natural beauty, and vibrant city life, it's important for travelers to stay informed and prepared for potential earthquakes.

Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 05:49 PM IST

1.Tokyo

Tokyo
1

Tokyo offers ramen robots, anime cafés, sumo stables, and endless shopping. But it's also one of the most earthquake-ready cities in the world. Located near several fault lines, it has faced major quakes like the 1923 Kanto Earthquake.

2.Yokohama

Yokohama
2

Yokohama, just a short train ride from Tokyo, is famous for its waterfront, skyline, and giant Ferris wheel. However, it's near the same fault lines as Tokyo. In 1923, the Great Kanto Earthquake hit it hard, but since then, the city has been rebuilt with strong earthquake-resistant systems.

3.Sendai

Sendai
3

Sendai is a modern, green city with a relaxed vibe. It was hit hard by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but has since rebuilt with strength and resilience. Now, it’s a great spot to explore the Tōhoku region.

4.Osaka

Osaka
4

Osaka is known for its street food, castles, and lively nightlife. It sits near the Nankai Trough, a major fault line that could cause a big earthquake. The 2018 quake was a wake-up call, but the city recovered quickly and remains well-prepared.

5.Hokkaido

Hokkaido
5

Hokkaido is famous for its snow, lakes, and unique snacks, but it lies on active tectonic ground. A 6.6 earthquake hit in 2018, causing landslides and blackouts. Still, it’s worth visiting for Sapporo’s snow festival, relaxing hot springs, and stunning national parks.

