Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

WORLD
Monica Singh | Aug 13, 2025, 11:09 AM IST
1.South Korea
In South Korea, abandoned animals are on the rise. To address this issue, the government operates a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program for stray cats and imposes fines on those who abandon pets. Under the updated law, such cases can also be investigated by the police.
2.Turkey
In July 2024, Turkey ordered the removal of around 4 million stray dogs from cities. Healthy dogs will be vaccinated, sterilised, and put up for adoption, while sick or dangerous ones may be euthanised.
3.Morroco
Morocco’s TNVR program catches, sterilises, vaccinates, and returns stray dogs, euthanising only sick or dangerous ones, with USD 23 million invested over five years.
4.Switzerland
In Switzerland, abandoning pets is illegal and can lead to up to three years in jail. Dog owners must register their pets, and in some regions, they must complete a certification course before getting a dog.
5.Japan
In Japan, stray dogs are caught, quarantined, and offered for adoption, with vets running low-cost spay and neuter programs to control their numbers.
6.United Kingdom
In the UK, abandoned animals are picked up, and if owners aren’t found in eight days, they go to shelters. Pet abandonment is illegal, with penalties of up to three years in jail and fines of over 45,000 pounds (Rs 53 lakh).