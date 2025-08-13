Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

'Khoon aur paani ek sath..': Harbhajan Singh's blunt verdict on India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash

"Grand Entry...": THRILLING video of a monkey running into a speeding Delhi metro, frightening the passengers goes viral - WATCH

'Well done dogesh bhai': German Shepherd saves children from stray dog attack, wins praise

Rajinikanth wanted to marry Sridevi, planned to propose to her at party, suddenly stepped back after..., then...

Sushmita Sen recalls meeting with Donald Trump, says US President didn't leave an impression on her: 'He is not...'

Rohit Sharma roars past Babar Azam in ICC ODI rankings amid retirement talk, Shubman Gill holds top spot

BJP's BIG attack on Sonia Gandhi amid 'vote chori' row: 'Her name entered electoral rolls twice without...'

BIG update for Apple enthusiasts, tech giant is set to launch 10 plus products in 2025, including Apple iPhone 17 series, MacBook,...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to launch premium...; runs Rs 37695 crore company as...

Meet man who has teamed up with Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, Nikhil Kamath to

War 2 first review out: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action sequences, climax with 'pure goosebumps' but 'real heart' of the movie is...; it's not Kiara Advani

War 2 first review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR film has 'mind-blowing' action scenes

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...

Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film

HomePhotos

WORLD

Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi government to relocate stray dogs from residential areas. Globally, approaches to stray dog control range from humane programs to strict and controversial measures influenced by different laws, cultures, and ethics.

Monica Singh | Aug 13, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

1.South Korea

South Korea
1

In South Korea, abandoned animals are on the rise. To address this issue, the government operates a Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) program for stray cats and imposes fines on those who abandon pets. Under the updated law, such cases can also be investigated by the police.

Advertisement

2.Turkey

Turkey
2

In July 2024, Turkey ordered the removal of around 4 million stray dogs from cities. Healthy dogs will be vaccinated, sterilised, and put up for adoption, while sick or dangerous ones may be euthanised.

3.Morroco

Morroco
3

Morocco’s TNVR program catches, sterilises, vaccinates, and returns stray dogs, euthanising only sick or dangerous ones, with USD 23 million invested over five years.

4.Switzerland

Switzerland
4

In Switzerland, abandoning pets is illegal and can lead to up to three years in jail. Dog owners must register their pets, and in some regions, they must complete a certification course before getting a dog.

TRENDING NOW

5.Japan

Japan
5

In Japan, stray dogs are caught, quarantined, and offered for adoption, with vets running low-cost spay and neuter programs to control their numbers.

6.United Kingdom

United Kingdom
6

In the UK, abandoned animals are picked up, and if owners aren’t found in eight days, they go to shelters. Pet abandonment is illegal, with penalties of up to three years in jail and fines of over 45,000 pounds (Rs 53 lakh).

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
Big update on Justice Yashwant Varma in cash row: 3-member panel formed to...
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attacks in Pakistan? Who is its leader?
What is Majeed Brigade that US has designated as terror group over role in attac
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate, it starts with...; know its significance
Rohit Sharma’s new Rs 4.57 crore Lamborghini Urus has a special number plate
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Healthcare Is Essentially an Empathetic Brand
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family couldn’t bear...'
Anu Malik’s brother Daboo Malik opens up about MeToo allegations: ‘Our family..'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white carbs, and...
Shah Rukh Khan's fitness secrets revealed: Late-night gym sessions, no white car
Amid SC order on Delhi stray dogs, here's how other countries handle them: Gas chamber, massacre laws...
TNVR to ‘Massacre Laws’: How countries control stray dog populations
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Sholay turns 50: 5 reasons why it remains Bollywood’s greatest film
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's restaurant; SEE PICS
Orry, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Bollywood’s next-gen party hard at Arpita Khan's res
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method, 'I thought sabka weight gain hota tha toh isse mera...'
Actor-influencer Dolly Singh once turned to THIS harsh weight-gain method
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE