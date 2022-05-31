From Tara Air crash to Buddha Air mishap: Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal’s history

In a recent mishap, a Tara Air flight crashed in Nepal with 22 people on board, including four Indian nationals, with no survivors.
Nepal recently witnessed a deadly plane crash incident, with 22 people on board, out of which 4 were Indian nationals. Rescue operations were conducted and 21 bodies were recovered around the crash site, with no survivors till now.
Nepal has had a long history of flight and aviation mishaps, with around 27 fatal plane crashes recorded over the past 30 years, out of which over 20 have taken place in the last decade itself. The reason behind the crashes has been attributed to the hilly and rugged terrain of the country, as well as lax regulations when it comes to air travel.
Have a look at some of the worst plane crashes recorded in Nepal’s history –
1. 2022 Tara Air plane crash
A small flight being operated by Nepalese airlines Tara Air crashed near the Lete hills in the country. The 9N-AET Twin Otter aircraft had 22 people on board including 4 Indian nationals, and 21 bodies have been recovered from the crash site, as of now.
2. 2019 Air Dynasty helicopter crash
A helicopter operated by Air Dynasty crashed as it was making its way back to Kathmandu, killing all the seven passengers on board. The crash took place because of poor visibility, and killed Nepal’s Tourism Minister Rabindra Adhikari and entrepreneur Ang Chhiring Sherpa.
3. 2011 Buddha Air plane crash
A Beechcraft 1900D operated by Buddha Air crashed after a collision with a hill during a tourist sightseeing trip to Mount Everest. The flight crash had no survivors, with all 19 people dying in the mishap, including 10 Indian nationals.
4. 2018 US-Bangla plane crash
A plane operated by Bangladeshi airlines US-Bangla, crashed in the Kathmandu airport while returning from Dhaka, killing 49 of the total 71 passengers on board, when it skidded off the runway. The plane had crashed through the airport fence and stopped on a football field, after which it exploded.
5. 1992 Pakistan International plane crash
A flight operated by Pakistan International Airlines crashed while attempting to land in Kathmandu, killing all the 167 people on board. The crash occurred due to the surrounding topography of the airport and the pilot’s error while landing.