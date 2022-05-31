From Tara Air crash to Buddha Air mishap: Deadliest plane crashes in Nepal’s history

In a recent mishap, a Tara Air flight crashed in Nepal with 22 people on board, including four Indian nationals, with no survivors.

Nepal recently witnessed a deadly plane crash incident, with 22 people on board, out of which 4 were Indian nationals. Rescue operations were conducted and 21 bodies were recovered around the crash site, with no survivors till now.

Nepal has had a long history of flight and aviation mishaps, with around 27 fatal plane crashes recorded over the past 30 years, out of which over 20 have taken place in the last decade itself. The reason behind the crashes has been attributed to the hilly and rugged terrain of the country, as well as lax regulations when it comes to air travel.

Have a look at some of the worst plane crashes recorded in Nepal’s history –