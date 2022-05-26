From Sandy Hook to Robb elementary: Deadliest school shootings in history of United States

The recent shooting in an elementary school in Texas, which led to 22 deaths, sparked the age-old gun violence debate in the United States.
On May 24, a deadly school shooting in Texas left the entire United States stunned with grief and tragedy. The shooting inside Robb elementary school in Texas led to a total of 22 deaths, out of which 18 were school children.
School shootings are not an unknown incident in the US, with the number of cases of gun violence increasing in the country with each passing year. The recent tragic school shooting has once again sparked the age-old gun violence debate in the United States, revolving around the 2nd amendment of the country.
Have a look at some of the deadliest and most tragic school shootings in the US –
1. Virginia Tech University shooting
On April 16, 2007, a 23-year-old man entered the campus of Virginia Tech University and opened fire, killing as many as 32 people inside the institute. The incident is the third-deadliest mass shooting recorded in the history of the United States.
2. Robb elementary school shooting in Texas
The most recent school shooting in the US became one of the deadliest in the country’s history, after a man aged 18 years shot and killed several students and staff members inside an elementary school, leaving 21 people dead. He was later shot and killed by the police.
3. Sandy Hook school shooting in Connecticut
In 2012, a 20-year-old man opened fire inside the Sandy Hook elementary school and killed 28 people, including himself, just as the police arrived. Among the fatalities were 20 students between the ages of 5 to 7, and several staff members and teachers.
4. University of Texas tower shooting
A 25-year-old man got inside the clock tower on the University of Texas campus in Austin and opened fire, killing 18 people and injuring 31. Before entering the campus, he had murdered his wife and mother at home. He was later killed by the police during the shootout.
5. Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Florida
A 19-year-old former student of the high school infiltrated the premises and shot at the students and staff members of the institute. 17 people were killed and 17 others were left injured. The shooter fled the scene but was later arrested by the police.