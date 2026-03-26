From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'
Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?
“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care
US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat
India's LPG, petrol supply sufficient, says Petroleum Ministry, urges people not to panic by 'deliberate misinformation'
BCCI unveils India’s 2026-27 home fixtures, confirms venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Full details inside
London-bound Air India flight makes mid-air u-turn to Delhi after ‘loud noise’ scare; here’s what happened
Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh outcasts Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan, scores quickest Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood
'RCB is in my DNA': Vijay Mallya reacts to franchise sale, remembers faith in young Virat Kohli
WORLD
Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 01:43 PM IST
1.Russia
Russia holds the largest natural gas reserves in the world, with approximately 1,688 trillion cubic feet (MMcf), accounting for 24.39% of the global share. The country’s vast reserves are primarily located in Siberia and the Arctic region. Russia is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural gas, playing a critical role in the global energy market.
2.Iran
Iran ranks second globally with around 1,183 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, making up 17.09% of the world’s total. The South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar, is one of the largest gas fields on the planet. Iran’s reserves are a major asset for its energy sector and have significant geopolitical importance in the Middle East.
3.Qatar
Qatar possesses the third-largest natural gas reserves, estimated at 858 trillion cubic feet, contributing 12.40% to the world's share. The country’s economy is heavily reliant on natural gas exports, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG). Qatar’s North Field gas field, shared with Iran, is a key source of its natural gas wealth.
4.United States
The United States holds the fourth-largest reserves, with about 322 trillion cubic feet, representing 4.65% of global reserves. Significant shale gas resources have boosted U.S. production in recent years, making it one of the world’s top natural gas producers and exporters. The U.S. continues to develop its LNG export infrastructure.
Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
5.Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia ranks fifth with natural gas reserves of roughly 303 trillion cubic feet, accounting for 4.38% of the global total. While traditionally known for its oil production, Saudi Arabia is increasingly focusing on expanding its natural gas sector to meet domestic energy needs and diversify its economy under Vision 2030.