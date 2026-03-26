From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction

PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?

“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care

US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat

India's LPG, petrol supply sufficient, says Petroleum Ministry, urges people not to panic by 'deliberate misinformation'

BCCI unveils India’s 2026-27 home fixtures, confirms venues for Border-Gavaskar Trophy - Full details inside

London-bound Air India flight makes mid-air u-turn to Delhi after ‘loud noise’ scare; here’s what happened

Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection day 7: Ranveer Singh outcasts Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Aamir Khan, scores quickest Rs 1000 crore in Bollywood

'RCB is in my DNA': Vijay Mallya reacts to franchise sale, remembers faith in young Virat Kohli

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights Junaid Khan-Sai Pallavi’s love story

Khwaab Dekhoon: Arijit Singh croons romantic track, highlights

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'

Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight

PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?

PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis: What's on agenda?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller

Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics

IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga

HomePhotos

WORLD

From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here

From Russia to Qatar and beyond, several countries hold vast natural gas reserves that shape the global energy landscape. This presentation explores the top five nations with the largest natural gas deposits and their impact on the world’s energy markets.

Anshika Pandey | Mar 26, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

1.Russia

Russia
1

Russia holds the largest natural gas reserves in the world, with approximately 1,688 trillion cubic feet (MMcf), accounting for 24.39% of the global share. The country’s vast reserves are primarily located in Siberia and the Arctic region. Russia is one of the world’s leading producers and exporters of natural gas, playing a critical role in the global energy market.

Advertisement

2.Iran

Iran
2

Iran ranks second globally with around 1,183 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, making up 17.09% of the world’s total. The South Pars gas field, shared with Qatar, is one of the largest gas fields on the planet. Iran’s reserves are a major asset for its energy sector and have significant geopolitical importance in the Middle East.

3.Qatar

Qatar
3

Qatar possesses the third-largest natural gas reserves, estimated at 858 trillion cubic feet, contributing 12.40% to the world's share. The country’s economy is heavily reliant on natural gas exports, especially liquefied natural gas (LNG). Qatar’s North Field gas field, shared with Iran, is a key source of its natural gas wealth.

4.United States

United States
4

The United States holds the fourth-largest reserves, with about 322 trillion cubic feet, representing 4.65% of global reserves. Significant shale gas resources have boosted U.S. production in recent years, making it one of the world’s top natural gas producers and exporters. The U.S. continues to develop its LNG export infrastructure.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster

TRENDING NOW

5.Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia
5

Saudi Arabia ranks fifth with natural gas reserves of roughly 303 trillion cubic feet, accounting for 4.38% of the global total. While traditionally known for its oil production, Saudi Arabia is increasingly focusing on expanding its natural gas sector to meet domestic energy needs and diversify its economy under Vision 2030.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight with Ranveer Singh: 'I didn't sleep for three nights'
Dhurandhar 2: Udaybir Sandhu aka Pinda recalls intense bathroom fight
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis tomorrow: What's on agenda?
PM Modi to hold key meeting with CMs amid West Asia crisis: What's on agenda?
Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Karthik makes bold prediction
Virat Kohli sends strong IPL 2026 warning with explosive 19-ball 45; Dinesh Kart
“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity and Preventive Care
“Bachpana Shouldn’t Retire”: A National Call to Redefine Aging with Joy, Dignity
US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'; warns of 'Greater Israel' threat
US-Israel-Iran: Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem declares 'no surrender'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit cop thriller
Mardaani 3 OTT release date: Here's when and where to watch Rani Mukerji's hit
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves in the World; check full list here
From Russia to Qatar: Top 5 countries holding largest natural gas reserves
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga, poses with Hema Malini, Sharmila Tagore | See viral pics
IIFD 2026: Kangana Ranaut stuns in elegant South-Indian lehenga
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore, records broken by Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's blockbuster
Dhurandhar The Revenge: From biggest opener to fastest Rs 1000 crore
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series, audio thrillers to binge this weekend
From Dhurandhar 2 to Subedar, Brahmayodha: must-watch movies, series
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement