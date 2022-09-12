From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III

King Charles III has become the new monarch of Britain, but his past as the Prince has been riddled with many controversies.
King Charles III was formally proclaimed to the throne just a day after the longest reigning monarch of Britain passed away. Though he is one of the oldest members of the royal family, King Charles is also one of the most controversial members of the family.
Here is a look at some of King Charles III’s controversies over the years –
1. Alleged racist remarks by King Charles III
In one of the most famous interviews by Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted that they had faced racism from a certain member of the royal family, without naming anyone. Sources and media reports suggested that the allegations were pointed toward King Charles. (File photo)
2. Infidelity in first marriage
During an interview with a British journalist years ago, Prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful to his wife Princess Diana. He had admitted that he had committed adultery only after his marriage with Diana had become “broken down”. (File photo)
3. Princess Diana’s tragic death
After Princess Diana’s untimely death in a violent car crash, the Royal Family of Britain, along with Prince Charles, faced a lot of flak for their delayed response to the accident and for not lowering the flag over Buckingham Palace. (Photo - Reuters)
4. ‘Jealous’ of Princess Diana’s popularity
A documentary released on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death suggested – through various archival footage – that Charles III seemed jealous of the major popularity of Diana, which caught the eye of the media resulting in major criticism. (File photo)
5. Financial scandals involving King Charles
Over the years, King Charles III has drawn a lot of criticism for his seemingly extravagant spending, counting his six homes and multiple luxury cars. He has also been involved in a scandal where he allegedly accepted a donation from the family of Osama Bin Laden – the terrorist who masterminded the 9/11 attacks in the US. (File photo)