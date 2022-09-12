From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III

King Charles III has become the new monarch of Britain, but his past as the Prince has been riddled with many controversies.

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 last week, her eldest son Charles III has crowned the new King of Britain. King Charles, who became the new monarch of the UK at the age of 73, has not been a stranger to controversies in his past.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed to the throne just a day after the longest reigning monarch of Britain passed away. Though he is one of the oldest members of the royal family, King Charles is also one of the most controversial members of the family.

Here is a look at some of King Charles III’s controversies over the years –