Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

From racist remarks to divorce with Diana: Top 5 controversies faced by King Charles III

King Charles III has become the new monarch of Britain, but his past as the Prince has been riddled with many controversies.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 12, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96 last week, her eldest son Charles III has crowned the new King of Britain. King Charles, who became the new monarch of the UK at the age of 73, has not been a stranger to controversies in his past.

King Charles III was formally proclaimed to the throne just a day after the longest reigning monarch of Britain passed away. Though he is one of the oldest members of the royal family, King Charles is also one of the most controversial members of the family.

Here is a look at some of King Charles III’s controversies over the years – 

1. Alleged racist remarks by King Charles III

Alleged racist remarks by King Charles III
1/5

In one of the most famous interviews by Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitted that they had faced racism from a certain member of the royal family, without naming anyone. Sources and media reports suggested that the allegations were pointed toward King Charles. (File photo)

2. Infidelity in first marriage

Infidelity in first marriage
2/5

During an interview with a British journalist years ago, Prince Charles admitted to being unfaithful to his wife Princess Diana. He had admitted that he had committed adultery only after his marriage with Diana had become “broken down”. (File photo)

3. Princess Diana’s tragic death

Princess Diana’s tragic death
3/5

After Princess Diana’s untimely death in a violent car crash, the Royal Family of Britain, along with Prince Charles, faced a lot of flak for their delayed response to the accident and for not lowering the flag over Buckingham Palace. (Photo - Reuters)

4. ‘Jealous’ of Princess Diana’s popularity

‘Jealous’ of Princess Diana’s popularity
4/5

A documentary released on the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death suggested – through various archival footage – that Charles III seemed jealous of the major popularity of Diana, which caught the eye of the media resulting in major criticism. (File photo)

5. Financial scandals involving King Charles

Financial scandals involving King Charles
5/5

Over the years, King Charles III has drawn a lot of criticism for his seemingly extravagant spending, counting his six homes and multiple luxury cars. He has also been involved in a scandal where he allegedly accepted a donation from the family of Osama Bin Laden – the terrorist who masterminded the 9/11 attacks in the US. (File photo)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.