From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

Monica Singh | Jan 04, 2026, 01:14 PM IST
1.Emilio Aguinaldo (Philippines)
In 1901, during the Philippine-American War, the first President of the Philippines was captured by U.S. forces. His capture marked a significant turning point in the conflict, which had been raging since the Philippines declared independence from Spanish colonial rule and resisted American annexation of the archipelago.
2.Manuel Noriega (Panama)
During the 1989 US invasion of Panama, known as Operation Just Cause, the country's ruler was ousted, captured and brought to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking. He was later convicted and served a prison sentence in the US for his crimes.
3.Saddam Hussein (Iraq)
After the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, the country’s president was deposed. He was apprehended by US forces, put on trial by an Iraqi tribunal, and subsequently executed in 2006.
4.Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)
In January 2026, the US military launched an operation to apprehend Venezuela's sitting president, Nicolás Maduro, who was then transported to New York to stand trial on drug-related charges. This operation followed his 2020 indictment by the US government, which had long refused to recognise him as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.
5.Bertrand Aristide (Halti)
In 2004, Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was forcibly removed from office after a violent rebellion, leading to a significant political crisis in Haiti. Amid growing unrest and pressure from both internal opposition and the international community, Aristide was captured by US forces during his ouster.