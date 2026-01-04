FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCB pulls out of India travel for T20 World Cup 2026, withdraws Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided against travelling to India for

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's all you need to know

Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era

Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era

HomePhotos

WORLD

From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike

From the capture of Nicolás Maduro in 2026 to Saddam Hussein in 2003, multiple leaders have been ousted by U.S. forces. Maduro faced drug charges in New York, while Hussein was overthrown in a US invasion. Here's a look at the leaders captured by America.

Monica Singh | Jan 04, 2026, 01:14 PM IST

1.Emilio Aguinaldo (Philippines)

Emilio Aguinaldo (Philippines)
1

In 1901, during the Philippine-American War, the first President of the Philippines was captured by U.S. forces. His capture marked a significant turning point in the conflict, which had been raging since the Philippines declared independence from Spanish colonial rule and resisted American annexation of the archipelago.

Advertisement

2.Manuel Noriega (Panama)

Manuel Noriega (Panama)
2

During the 1989 US invasion of Panama, known as Operation Just Cause, the country's ruler was ousted, captured and brought to the United States to face charges related to drug trafficking. He was later convicted and served a prison sentence in the US for his crimes.

3.Saddam Hussein (Iraq)

Saddam Hussein (Iraq)
3

After the 2003 US-led invasion of Iraq, the country’s president was deposed. He was apprehended by US forces, put on trial by an Iraqi tribunal, and subsequently executed in 2006.

4.Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)

Nicolás Maduro (Venezuela)
4

In January 2026, the US military launched an operation to apprehend Venezuela's sitting president, Nicolás Maduro, who was then transported to New York to stand trial on drug-related charges. This operation followed his 2020 indictment by the US government, which had long refused to recognise him as the legitimate leader of Venezuela.

TRENDING NOW

5.Bertrand Aristide (Halti)

Bertrand Aristide (Halti)
5

In 2004, Haitian President Jean-Bertrand Aristide was forcibly removed from office after a violent rebellion, leading to a significant political crisis in Haiti. Amid growing unrest and pressure from both internal opposition and the international community, Aristide was captured by US forces during his ouster.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
BCB pulls out of India travel for T20 World Cup 2026, withdraws Mustafizur Rahman's IPL NOC
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided against travelling to India for
Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's all you need to know
Mustafizur Rahman controversy: IPL 2026 to be SUSPENDED from Bangladesh? Here's
Why did Donald Trump target Venezuela? Regime change to abolish socialism, crude oil reserve and foist stooge in Latin America?
Why did Donald Trump target Venezuela? Abolish socialism, oil, regime change?
US Strikes Venezuela: From India, China, France to Russia, here's a look at how countries reacted to Maduro's capture by Trump
US Strikes Venezuela: Here's a look at how countries reacted to Maduro's capture
BMC Election: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray make BIG promises; Property tax waiver, free meals, and more
BMC Election: Raj Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray make BIG promises in manifesto
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
Border 2 star cast fees revealed: Sunny Deol charges whopping sum of Rs 50 crore; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty have been paid just...
Sunny Deol leads with Rs 50 crore, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and others join
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India, know who’s nominated and other details here
Golden Globe Awards 2026: When and where to watch in India
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement