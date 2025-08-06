From Kyoto Temples to Himeji Castle: 5 UNESCO world heritage sites to visit in Japan

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India

Good news for passengers as Noida Airport teams up with this company for enhanced last-mile connectivity; check details

Oval Curator Lee Fortis calls out 'bad-tempered' Gautam Gambhir in salty pitch saga, claims he was made the 'villain'

DGCA takes BIG action against this airline, suspends its designated examiner over...

'...when it makes sense', says Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney after Donald Trump raises tariff on Canada

Rajasthan Royals shut down CSK’s bid for Sanju Samson ahead of IPL 2026

Gulshan Grover’s son quit big Hollywood, lives with him, but doesn't allow actor to...

BIG move by Narayana Murthy's Infosys as it opens AI, space tech centre in...; boost to...

Farhan Akhtar says Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan changed Sholay’s original ending during Emergency: 'Thakur crushed Gabbar with...'

Meet man who quit cricketing career, entered Bollywood instead, became superhit director, won 9 National Awards, his name is..., Gulzar is his..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary

5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks

This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...

Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat

HomePhotos

WORLD

From Kyoto Temples to Himeji Castle: 5 UNESCO world heritage sites to visit in Japan

Explore five of Japan’s most remarkable UNESCO World Heritage sites that reflect the nation’s rich culture, history, and stunning architecture. These iconic locations offer a captivating look into Japan’s heritage and are essential stops for every traveller.

Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 03:49 PM IST

1.Itsukushima Shintō Shrine

Itsukushima Shintō Shrine
1

Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island is famous for its “floating” torii gate, which stands in the sea during high tide. Built in 593 and expanded later, the 16-meter gate is made from camphor wood and stands without support. The illuminated shrine at night offers a beautiful, peaceful view.

Advertisement

2.Hiroshima Peace Memorial

Hiroshima Peace Memorial
2

The Genbaku Dome, left standing after the 1945 atomic bombing, is a powerful symbol of peace and remembrance. Preserved in ruins, it draws visitors with its history and serene surroundings, honouring the victims and the tragedy’s lasting impact.

3.Himeji Castle

Himeji Castle
3

Himeji Castle, known as the White Heron Castle for its elegant white look, was built in 1333 and remains untouched by war or disasters. Its complex design was made for defence, and it’s a top cherry blossom spot in April.

4.Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto

Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto
4

Kyoto, Japan’s former capital, has 17 UNESCO sites, including famous temples like Kinkaku-ji and Kiyomizu-dera. These landmarks reflect centuries of culture, architecture, and spiritual tradition. Kiyomizu-dera’s nail-free wooden stage offers stunning city views.

TRENDING NOW

5.Villages of Shirakawa‑go & Gokayama

Villages of Shirakawa‑go & Gokayama
5

These mountain villages feature 250-year-old gasshō-zukuri houses with steep, snow-resistant roofs. Ogimachi is the main village in Shirakawa, while Suganuma and Ainokura in Gokayama offer a quieter escape.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi takes BIG step to strengthen ties with Philippines, grants free...
PM Modi takes BIG step to strengthen ties with Philippines, grants free...
Pakistan Army slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, Know about 'state-backed death squads'
Pakistan slammed for extrajudicial killings in Balochistan, How does it work?
Who was Satya Pal Malik? Why did he openly support farmers' movement and make startling revelations on Pulwama attack?
Who was Satya Pal Malik? His views on farmers' movement and Pulwama attack ...
Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junction to ease traffic jams; check details here
Good news for Bengaluru residents: Underpass to be constructed near Hebbal junct
Meet woman, SPG officer from Manipur who became first female officer in PM Modi's security
Meet woman, SPG officer who became 1st female officer in PM Modi's security
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Gadar to Bajrangi Bhaijaan: 5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
5 Bollywood films that explore India-Pakistan relations
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
Beyond It’s Okay to Not Be Okay: Rashmika Mandanna reveals her top K-drama picks
This Bollywood director was targeted by gangsters, trained with CID, quit filmmaking to stay alive, his name is...
Meet Bollywood director who trained with CID, quit films after gangster threat
From Sholay to Deewaar: Bollywood's iconic movies celebrating their 50th anniversary
5 Bollywood movies of 1975 celebrating their 50th anniversary
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchlist
Latest OTT releases this week: Top 5 web series and films to add to your watchli
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE