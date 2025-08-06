From Kyoto Temples to Himeji Castle: 5 UNESCO world heritage sites to visit in Japan

Donald Trump imposes additional 25 percent tariff on India
Monica Singh | Aug 06, 2025, 03:49 PM IST
1.Itsukushima Shintō Shrine
Itsukushima Shrine on Miyajima Island is famous for its “floating” torii gate, which stands in the sea during high tide. Built in 593 and expanded later, the 16-meter gate is made from camphor wood and stands without support. The illuminated shrine at night offers a beautiful, peaceful view.
2.Hiroshima Peace Memorial
The Genbaku Dome, left standing after the 1945 atomic bombing, is a powerful symbol of peace and remembrance. Preserved in ruins, it draws visitors with its history and serene surroundings, honouring the victims and the tragedy’s lasting impact.
3.Himeji Castle
Himeji Castle, known as the White Heron Castle for its elegant white look, was built in 1333 and remains untouched by war or disasters. Its complex design was made for defence, and it’s a top cherry blossom spot in April.
4.Historic Monuments of Ancient Kyoto
Kyoto, Japan’s former capital, has 17 UNESCO sites, including famous temples like Kinkaku-ji and Kiyomizu-dera. These landmarks reflect centuries of culture, architecture, and spiritual tradition. Kiyomizu-dera’s nail-free wooden stage offers stunning city views.
5.Villages of Shirakawa‑go & Gokayama
These mountain villages feature 250-year-old gasshō-zukuri houses with steep, snow-resistant roofs. Ogimachi is the main village in Shirakawa, while Suganuma and Ainokura in Gokayama offer a quieter escape.