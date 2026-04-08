From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

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WORLD
Sagar Malik | Apr 08, 2026, 01:52 AM IST
1.F-15s downed in Kuwait
On March 2, three US F-15s were shot down in a "friendly fire" incident over Kuwait. All six crew members ejected safely.
2.KC-135 tanker crash
On March 12, six crew members died after a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in Iraq. The US military said the tanker was not downed by hostile or friendly fire, but was involved in an incident with another aircraft.
3.E-3 Sentry/AWAC
On March 27, an E-3 Sentry aircraft was destroyed in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. At least 10 US military personnel were injured in the incident, CNN reported.
4.Other incidents
In another incident, a US F-35 made an emergency landing at an American base in the Middle East after being hit by what is believed to be Iranian fire. Besides, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter involved in last week's rescue operation was struck by ground fire but managed to escape safely, The New York Times reported.
5.Past conflicts
US aircraft losses in the Iran war so far remain relatively low compared to past conflicts. During the 1991 Gulf War, the US had lost 42 combat aircraft over 43 days, according to the NYT.