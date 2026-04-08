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From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

Tateeree controversy: Singer Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during NCW hearing

Tateeree controversy: Badshah makes commitment for women welfare during hearing

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Sarma, denies allegations, turns the tables on Gaurav Gogoi over wife’s alleged Pakistan links

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From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

Latest OTT releases: From Mirzapur The Film to Toaster, 5 new movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

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From F-15s to KC-135, all the aircraft US lost in Iran war

The United States is known to have lost seven military aircraft in its ongoing war with Iran. A major incident unfolded last week as the US lost an F-15E and an A-10 Warthog in a single day. Before this, the US had lost five aircraft in separate incidents over the course of the war.

Sagar Malik | Apr 08, 2026, 01:52 AM IST

1.F-15s downed in Kuwait

F-15s downed in Kuwait
1

On March 2, three US F-15s were shot down in a "friendly fire" incident over Kuwait. All six crew members ejected safely.

 

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2.KC-135 tanker crash

KC-135 tanker crash
2

On March 12, six crew members died after a KC-135 Stratotanker crashed in Iraq. The US military said the tanker was not downed by hostile or friendly fire, but was involved in an incident with another aircraft.

 

3.E-3 Sentry/AWAC

E-3 Sentry/AWAC
3

On March 27, an E-3 Sentry aircraft was destroyed in an Iranian strike on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia. At least 10 US military personnel were injured in the incident, CNN reported.

 

4.Other incidents

Other incidents
4

In another incident, a US F-35 made an emergency landing at an American base in the Middle East after being hit by what is believed to be Iranian fire. Besides, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter involved in last week's rescue operation was struck by ground fire but managed to escape safely, The New York Times reported.

 

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5.Past conflicts

Past conflicts
5

US aircraft losses in the Iran war so far remain relatively low compared to past conflicts. During the 1991 Gulf War, the US had lost 42 combat aircraft over 43 days, according to the NYT.

 

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