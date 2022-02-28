From Colosseum to Opera House, world-famous monuments lit up in support of Ukraine

As Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine last Thursday (February 24, 2022), several countries have come out in solidarity with the defending nation. In what is being called the worst attack in Europe, hundreds including civilians have already lost their lives. While ceasefire talks are underway between the two countries, tensions are at an all-time high. Amid the outcry and efforts to put pressure on Russia through sanctions and exclusions, nations across the world have shown support to Ukraine by lighting up their famous monuments in the nation's colours. Here are the six most famous of them.