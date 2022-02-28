From Colosseum to Opera House, world-famous monuments lit up in support of Ukraine

Nations across the world have shown support for Ukraine by lighting up their famous monuments in the nation's colours.
As Russia launched an all-out attack on Ukraine last Thursday (February 24, 2022), several countries have come out in solidarity with the defending nation. In what is being called the worst attack in Europe, hundreds including civilians have already lost their lives. While ceasefire talks are underway between the two countries, tensions are at an all-time high. Amid the outcry and efforts to put pressure on Russia through sanctions and exclusions, nations across the world have shown support to Ukraine by lighting up their famous monuments in the nation's colours. Here are the six most famous of them.
1. Eiffel Tower, France
France lit up the famous Eiffel Tower that towers over its capital Paris in Ukraine’s blue and yellow in order to show solidarity with their people.
2. London Eye, UK
In UK, Ukraine’s national colours were visible on monuments from London Eye to Andrew’s Hall and PM’s official residence 10 Downing Street.
3. Brandenburg Gate, Germany
Germany lit up its capital Berlin’s most famous monument, the 18th-century neoclassical the Brandenburg Gate, built on the orders of Prussian king Frederick William II.
4. Empire State Building, US
Monuments in a number of US cities were lit up, including the famous 102-storey empire state building in New York.
5. Colosseum, Italy
Italy’s Roman masterpieces were lit, highlighted by the Ukrainian flag on the under-renovation Colosseum, and also on Mole Antonelliana in Turin, and Palazzo Marino.
6. Opera House, Australia
Australia’s Sydney Opera House was also lit in the blue and white of Ukraine. Melbourne’s Filanders Street Station was also light blue and yellow in solidarity.
Pics Courtesy: Twitter, AP