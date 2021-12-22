From Dubai ruler-Princess Haya to Jeff Bezos-MacKenzie Scott: A look at most EXPENSIVE divorces in history

1/5

A British court has ordered Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million which is Rs. 5521.31 crore), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. A High Court judge said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must pay 251.5 million pounds to his U.K.-based sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, and make ongoing payments for their children Jalila, 14, and Zayed, 9, underpinned by a bank guarantee of 290 million pounds.