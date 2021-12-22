Search icon
From Dubai ruler-Princess Haya to Jeff Bezos-MacKenzie Scott: A look at most EXPENSIVE divorces in history

Here is a look at billionaires' divorces in recent decades.

  Dec 22, 2021, 02:04 PM IST

A British court has ordered Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million which is Rs. 5521.31 crore). This divorce is one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. Here is a look at other billionaires' divorces in recent decades.

1. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and Princess Haya

A British court has ordered Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum to pay his ex-wife and their children close to 550 million pounds ($730 million which is Rs. 5521.31 crore), in one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British history. A High Court judge said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum must pay 251.5 million pounds to his U.K.-based sixth wife, Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, and make ongoing payments for their children Jalila, 14, and Zayed, 9, underpinned by a bank guarantee of 290 million pounds.

2. Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott finalised their divorce in 2019. In March, MacKenzie Scott remarried a teacher from Seattle named Dan Jewett. As part of the divorce settlement, she had received a 4% stake in Amazon, worth more than $36 billion.

3. Adnan Khashoggi and Sandra Daly

Saudi Arabian arms dealer Adnan Khashoggi divorced his wife Sandra Daly in 1974 and their settlement totaled a then-record 874 million dollars.

4. Bernie Ecclestone and Slavica Radić

Formula One executive Bernie Ecclestone, one of the richest people in the United Kingdom, divorced Croatian model Slavica Radić in 2009.The settlement was estimated at $1.2 billion.

5. Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki

Google co-founder Sergey Brin and 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki split after eight years of marriage in 2015. According to a Business Insider report, the pair had settled for an undisclosed amount of money. Brin has a net worth of roughly $99 billion.

