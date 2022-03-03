From boxers to models: Five famous Ukrainians who picked up arms to fight against Russian invasion

Many Ukrainians have come forward to join the army and fight the war against the Russian military, including several celebrities.
The Ukraine-Russia war is seeing increased incidents of violence and destruction with each passing day, as the tensions between the two nations remain heightened. Amid this, the Ukrainian authorities have asked civilians with fighting experience to join the army and fight the invasion.
Many celebrities from Ukraine have also stepped up against the Russian invasion, picking up arms and fighting in the current war. The celebrities include sportspersons, politicians, and even a model. Here is a look at famous Ukrainians who are fighting the Russian army.
1. Anastasia Lenna
Ukrainian beauty queen and famous model Anastasia Lenna has decided to pick up a rifle and put down her crown, as she announced that she joined the Ukrainian military amid the Russian invasion. She wrote, “Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!” (Photo - Instagram)
2. Klitschko brothers
On February 26, several news reports stated that the Klitschko brothers, consisting of Vitali Klitschko and Wladimir Klitschko, who hold multiple world heavyweight titles, are staying in Ukraine to fight against the Russian invasion. (Photo - Twitter)
3. Sergiy Stakhovsky
Ukrainian tennis pro Sergiy Stakhovsky had announced earlier that he is returning to Ukraine to join the army to fight the war against the Russian forces. He also said that he will “pick up a gun” if he has to.
4. Petro Poroshenko
Former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko was pictured holding a gun in the cities of Ukraine, surrounded by the military, seemingly joining the army to fight the war. He was the president during the Russia-Ukraine conflict in 2015. (Photo - Reuters)
5. Oleksandr Usyk
Current WBA and former world cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has reportedly enlisted himself to serve in the Territorial Defence forces in Kyiv amid the Russian invasion. During an interview, he said that he doesn’t “want to shoot anyone but will do it if my life depends on it.” (Photo - Reuters)