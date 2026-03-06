FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah

Balendra Shah is all set to become Nepal's next Prime Minister after his party, Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), claimed a landslide victory in the first parliamentary election. Before entering politics, Balen Shah built a strong reputation in Nepal's hip-hop scene with his socially conscious rap son

Aseem Sharma | Mar 06, 2026, 11:29 PM IST

1.Balidan

Balidan
1

It is one of Balen Shah's most popular rap songs, which criticises corruption and political elites. It has over 12 million views on YouTube.

 

2.Sadak Balak

Sadak Balak
2

This is one of Balen Shah's early breakout songs, which highlights social inequality and the struggles of street children.

3.Hande

Hande
3

This hip-hop track showcases an aggressive political tone and strong lyrical delivery. It has nearly 2 million views on YouTube.

4.Tathya

Tathya
4

This hard-hitting rap song talks about the truths of society and politics in Nepal.

5.Nepal Haseko

Nepal Haseko
5

This recent one celebrates hope, unity, and the dream of a brighter future for Nepal.

