From Balidan to Sadak Balak: Top 5 popular songs of Nepal's to-be PM Balen Shah

Aseem Sharma | Mar 06, 2026, 11:29 PM IST
1.Balidan
It is one of Balen Shah's most popular rap songs, which criticises corruption and political elites. It has over 12 million views on YouTube.
2.Sadak Balak
This is one of Balen Shah's early breakout songs, which highlights social inequality and the struggles of street children.
3.Hande
This hip-hop track showcases an aggressive political tone and strong lyrical delivery. It has nearly 2 million views on YouTube.
4.Tathya
This hard-hitting rap song talks about the truths of society and politics in Nepal.
5.Nepal Haseko
This recent one celebrates hope, unity, and the dream of a brighter future for Nepal.