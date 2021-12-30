From asteroid strike to world leader’s death: Nostradamus’ predictions for 2022

The predictions arise from “Les Prophéties”, book penned by the French plague doctor, astrologer and seer Nostradamus and published in 1555.
Unpredictability is part of what makes life exciting, but isn't it also fascinating to speculate about what might happen in the near future? In the twenty-first century, a global epidemic has put the world to a halt. And, given the current situation of the world, uncertainty is an unavoidable part of our mental state. This has left us pondering what awaits us in the year 2022, which is just about to start.
The renowned and much discussed book “Les Prophéties”, penned by the French plague doctor, astrologer, and seer, Nostradamus, was published in 1555. Wars, natural calamities, executions, nuclear attacks, and revolutions are among the literary predictions in the book. Take a look at what Nostradamus has predicted for the year 2022:
1. Global warming
“Like the sun, the head will seal the shining sea. The live fish of the Black Sea will almost boil”. In this way, Nostradamus predicted a solar storm of unprecedented proportions, the liquifying of the poles, and a rising sea levels. He predicted earthquakes, flooding, and water shortages, among other things. Two of the world's most critical challenges are unemployment and starvation. He claims that since inflation in the US is at its peak point in 40 years, it would spark widespread discontent and potentially result to people turning against one another for financial gain.
2. An asteroid strike
Nostradamus also seems to have foretold that the Earth would be hit by an asteroid in 1555, leading in mass extermination. The astronomer's predictions are ambiguous about when the supposed 'celestial stone' strike might occur, although he did predict that a 'great fire' will fall down.
3. Rise of Artificial Intelligence
As technology evolves, people are becoming more concerned about AI technology. Prophecies predict that if enough AIs achieve ‘awareness’, one of them could become self-aware and seize command of our networks. In an era where everything is linked to the web, we should be cautious.
4. Fall of the European Union
Those who have spent their lives understanding the prophecies of the French prophet are assured that he referred to the European Union and predicted its downfall, which may have started with Brexit and would end this year with the political group's disintegration.
“Sacred temples of the Roman time, will reject the foundations of their foundation”
5. Political figure vanishes from World Map
“The sudden death of the first character, he will be changed and they will put another in his kingdom”. For some, this implies that a prominent member of the international political system has actually departed. Some assume it relates to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un, while others feel it references British Queen Elizabeth II and US President Joe Biden.