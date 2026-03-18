From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

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Monica Singh | Mar 18, 2026, 02:58 PM IST
1.Ali Khamenei
Supreme Leader of Iran
Ali Khamenei was the most powerful figure in Iran, overseeing all key political, military, and religious decisions. His death marks a significant blow to Iran’s leadership.
2.Ali Larijani
Top National Security Chief and Former Parliament Speaker
Ali Larijani played a crucial role in Iran’s national security and foreign policy. He was also a prominent figure in the parliamentary structure and an advisor to the Supreme Leader.
3.Mohammad Pakpour
Commander of IRGC Ground Forces
Mohammad Pakpour was instrumental in leading the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces. He also played a significant role in Iran’s influence over regional militias and proxy groups.
4.Amir Nasirzadeh (or Aziz Nasirzadeh)
Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics
Amir Nasirzadeh was responsible for the defence strategies and logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces. His death disrupts Iran’s military planning and procurement.
5.Ali Shamkhani
Former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council
Ali Shamkhani was an influential figure in shaping Iran’s military strategy and national security policy. His expertise in defence and foreign relations was pivotal to Iran's global positioning.