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Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's song, cites limits of free speech

Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha confirms he's in Dhurandhar The Revenge, reveals messages he got from Pakistan, which will shock you

Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha reveals messages he got from Pakistan

'Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath': Kharge's hilarious jab at Deve Gowda leaves Modi smiling, Parliament in splits| Watch

Kharge's hilarious jab at Deve Gowda leaves Modi smiling, Parliament in splits

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From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings? Here's all about 9-day rituals, fasting and more

Chaitra Navratri 2026: What is Ghatsthapana shubh muhurat, timings?

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics

Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral

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From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict

Five top Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and key military figures, have been reported killed in joint US-Israeli operations.

Monica Singh | Mar 18, 2026, 02:58 PM IST

1.Ali Khamenei

Ali Khamenei
1

Supreme Leader of Iran

Ali Khamenei was the most powerful figure in Iran, overseeing all key political, military, and religious decisions. His death marks a significant blow to Iran’s leadership.

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2.Ali Larijani

Ali Larijani
2

Top National Security Chief and Former Parliament Speaker

Ali Larijani played a crucial role in Iran’s national security and foreign policy. He was also a prominent figure in the parliamentary structure and an advisor to the Supreme Leader.

3.Mohammad Pakpour

Mohammad Pakpour
3

Commander of IRGC Ground Forces

Mohammad Pakpour was instrumental in leading the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces. He also played a significant role in Iran’s influence over regional militias and proxy groups.

 

4.Amir Nasirzadeh (or Aziz Nasirzadeh)

Amir Nasirzadeh (or Aziz Nasirzadeh)
4

Minister of Defence and Armed Forces Logistics

Amir Nasirzadeh was responsible for the defence strategies and logistics of the Iranian Armed Forces. His death disrupts Iran’s military planning and procurement.

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5.Ali Shamkhani

Ali Shamkhani
5

Former Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council

Ali Shamkhani was an influential figure in shaping Iran’s military strategy and national security policy. His expertise in defence and foreign relations was pivotal to Iran's global positioning.

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Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi-Sanjay Dutt's song, cites limits of free speech
Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke row: Ashwini Vaishnaw confirms ban on Nora Fatehi
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha confirms he's in Dhurandhar The Revenge, reveals messages he got from Pakistan, which will shock you
Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha reveals messages he got from Pakistan
'Prem humare saath, shaadi Modi ji ke saath': Kharge's hilarious jab at Deve Gowda leaves Modi smiling, Parliament in splits| Watch
Kharge's hilarious jab at Deve Gowda leaves Modi smiling, Parliament in splits
IPL 2026: CSK plan Chepauk reunion with legends on March 22; AR Rahman set for live performance
IPL 2026: CSK plan Chepauk reunion with legends on March 22; AR Rahman set for
AI to takeover Human coders job soon? OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shares 'gratitude' note for software developers; netizens reacts, 'Pack your bags'
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From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: How killings of top 5 Iranian officials shook Iran’s leadership in ongoing US-Israel conflict
From Ali Larijani to Ayatollah Khamenei: Top 5 Iranian officials killed in war
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Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral pics
Nita Ambani stuns in elegant silk saree at KISS Award ceremony, See viral
Amid Iran’s powerful strategist Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family, wife, net worth
Amid Iran’s Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family
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