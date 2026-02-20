Former Prince Andrew arrested: Here's how he is related to UK royal family, King Charles III, Princess Diana and more

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Marghat Hanuman temple on govt’s 1-year completion, launches 51 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs
WORLD
Monica Singh | Feb 20, 2026, 12:08 PM IST
1.Former Prince Andrew
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, born into the House of Windsor, is the third child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Currently eighth in line to the throne, he is a direct descendant of both the late monarch and the reigning King. Andrew took a step back from his royal duties after his relationship with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light.
2.Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's parents
Former Prince Andrew’s mother was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, and his father was Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He grew up alongside his siblings within the royal household, experiencing life at the centre of Britain’s monarchy.
3.Former Prince Andrew's siblings
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s eldest brother is King Charles III, married to Queen Camilla. His sister, Princess Anne, has two children, and his youngest brother, Prince Edward, is married to Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, with two children of their own.
4.Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's children
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor married Sarah Ferguson in 1986. Though they divorced in 1996, they remain close. The couple has two daughters: Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who continue the family lineage.
5.Former Prince Andrew's grandchildren
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is the grandfather of four children. Princess Beatrice has daughters Sienna and Athena, while Princess Eugenie has two sons, August and Ernest, keeping the royal legacy alive for future generations.
6.Royal relations across the generations
Through his siblings and children, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is connected to the broader royal family: nephews and nieces include Prince William, Prince Harry, and their children, linking him to multiple branches of the monarchy.
7.Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor connection with Princess Diana
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Duke of York, was Princess Diana’s brother-in-law. Diana married his elder brother, Prince Charles (now King Charles III), in 1981. Through this marriage, Andrew became part of Diana’s extended family.
8.Why Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor got arrested?
On February 19, 2026, UK authorities arrested Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor on suspicion of misconduct in public office. He is alleged to have disclosed confidential trade information to Epstein while serving as a trade envoy.