Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at by 42-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, timeline of events

Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest, a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner. Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

The former PM has been transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Shinzo Abe was flown to the hospital by helicopter.

(Image Source: Reuters)