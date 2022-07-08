Former Japan PM Shinzo Abe shot at by 42-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, timeline of events

Ex-Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe tweeted that Shinzo Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. He was showing no vital signs, local media reported
In an unfortunate incident, Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot at during a campaign event in the city of Nara after which he collapsed. Ex-Tokyo Governor Yoichi Masuzoe said in a tweet that Shinzo Abe was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest. Abe was showing no vital signs, local media reported. Japan PM Fumio Kishida will return to Tokyo from campaigning after attack on former PM Shinzo Abe.
1. Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding from the neck
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was delivering a speech when the apparent sound of gunshots were heard, national broadcaster NHK and the Kyodo news agency said. Soon after, the 67-year-old leader collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.
2. Shinzo Abe appears to be in cardo-respiratory arrest
Shinzo Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest, a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner. Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.
The former PM has been transferred by medevac to Nara Medical University Hospital in Kashihara City in the prefecture. Shinzo Abe was flown to the hospital by helicopter.
3. 42 year-old Tetsuya Yamagami arrested for attempted murder
The suspect, Yamagami was 'standing' after shooting the former Japanese Prime Minister twice before he collapsed. Eyewitnesses say former Japan PM Shinzo Abe was shot at twice. NHK has named the suspect arrested in Shinzo Abe shooting as Tetsuya Yamagami, a man who is said to be 42 years old. Suspect was immediately held after attack. He is arrested for attempted murder.
4. Shinzo Abe was fired at from shotgun
Reports are emerging that the weapon, by which the suspect shot at former Japanese Prime minister Shinzo Abe, has been seized. Other outlets noted that it was a shotgun. Witnesses have revealed that the suspect attempted to escape after shooting Abe in close proximity. The suspect who is presently under police custody was wearing a grey T-shirt and brown pants.
5. Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest by the assailant
Unlike the United States, incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan where handguns are banned. The incident occurred at around 11:30pm (local time). The assailant is a male. The man appeared to be in his 40s and a gun had been confiscated, said public broadcaster NHK, citing police sources. Local police is apparently questioning the suspect. Shinzo Abe was shot in the chest by the assailant.
6. Shinzo Abe shares a close relationship with India
Shinzo Abe hails from a political family and has been the longest-serving Prime Minister of Japan before he announced his decision to step down in 2020 after a chronic illness resurfaced. He shared a close relationship with India, visiting the country in 2006, 2014, 2015 and 2017.
