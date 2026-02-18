FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Thomas Pritzker has stepped down as Hyatt chairman after newly released DOJ files revealed continued contact with Jeffrey Epstein after his 2008 conviction.

Monica Singh | Feb 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST

1.Thomas Pritzker steps down

Thomas Pritzker steps down
1

Billionaire hotel executive Thomas Pritzker has retired as chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation after newly released US Department of Justice files revealed his continued contact with Jeffrey Epstein following the financier’s 2008 conviction. Pritzker acknowledged exercising 'terrible judgment' in maintaining the relationship.

2.Who is Thomas Pritzker?

Who is Thomas Pritzker?
2

Thomas Pritzker is an American billionaire heir and businessman, best known for his leadership roles in the family’s business empire and as a prominent figure in the global hospitality industry. Member of the wealthy Pritzker family of Chicago, which built much of its fortune through hospitality and diversified investments. His father was Jay Pritzker, one of the founders of Hyatt Hotels.

3.The Epstein connection

The Epstein connection
3

Recently released files show Pritzker was in regular communication with Jeffrey Epstein even after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein later died in custody in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges. No suggestion appearing in the documents implies wrongdoing.

4.Thomas Pritzker condemned his actions

Thomas Pritzker condemned his actions
4

Thomas Pritzker condemned the actions of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, stating: 'There is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.' Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping recruit underage girls for Epstein.

In a separate letter to Hyatt’s board, Pritzker emphasised company stability but did not mention Epstein or Maxwell.

5.Leadership transition at Hyatt

Leadership transition at Hyatt
5

The Hyatt board appointed Mark Hoplamazian, the company’s president and CEO, as the new chairman. Hoplamazian praised Pritzker’s decision, saying it reflects his long-standing stewardship and commitment to Hyatt.

6.Epstein files reveal elite network

Epstein files reveal elite network
6

The latest document release has exposed ties between Epstein and numerous political, business and academic figures. The files have sparked renewed scrutiny across corporate America.

7.Corporate leaders face fallout

Corporate leaders face fallout
7

Kathy Ruemmler, former top lawyer at Goldman Sachs, announced her departure after emails showed a close relationship with Epstein. She denies knowledge of his crimes. Brad Karp, chairman of Paul Weiss, also stepped down after emails reportedly showed discussions with Epstein about his 2008 conviction. The firm said he never participated in misconduct.

