Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Monica Singh | Feb 18, 2026, 02:55 PM IST
1.Thomas Pritzker steps down
Billionaire hotel executive Thomas Pritzker has retired as chairman of Hyatt Hotels Corporation after newly released US Department of Justice files revealed his continued contact with Jeffrey Epstein following the financier’s 2008 conviction. Pritzker acknowledged exercising 'terrible judgment' in maintaining the relationship.
2.Who is Thomas Pritzker?
Thomas Pritzker is an American billionaire heir and businessman, best known for his leadership roles in the family’s business empire and as a prominent figure in the global hospitality industry. Member of the wealthy Pritzker family of Chicago, which built much of its fortune through hospitality and diversified investments. His father was Jay Pritzker, one of the founders of Hyatt Hotels.
3.The Epstein connection
Recently released files show Pritzker was in regular communication with Jeffrey Epstein even after Epstein’s 2008 plea deal for soliciting prostitution from a minor. Epstein later died in custody in 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking charges. No suggestion appearing in the documents implies wrongdoing.
4.Thomas Pritzker condemned his actions
Thomas Pritzker condemned the actions of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, stating: 'There is no excuse for failing to distance myself sooner.' Maxwell was convicted in 2021 for helping recruit underage girls for Epstein.
In a separate letter to Hyatt’s board, Pritzker emphasised company stability but did not mention Epstein or Maxwell.
5.Leadership transition at Hyatt
The Hyatt board appointed Mark Hoplamazian, the company’s president and CEO, as the new chairman. Hoplamazian praised Pritzker’s decision, saying it reflects his long-standing stewardship and commitment to Hyatt.
6.Epstein files reveal elite network
The latest document release has exposed ties between Epstein and numerous political, business and academic figures. The files have sparked renewed scrutiny across corporate America.
7.Corporate leaders face fallout