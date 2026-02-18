Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims

Kiran Rao shares health update after being diagnosed with Chikungunya, urges people to take precautions: 'Taking it slow'
Big Bash League set to make its India debut with Chennai venue? Here's what we know so far
Sidharth Malhotra pens heartbreaking tribute after his father Sunil Malhotra passes away: 'I am who I am because of you'
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches India's first AI-driven comprehensive education model
Team India's Super 8 opponents in T20I World Cup 2026 revealed: Check match dates and venues
Salim Khan health update: Salman Khan's father is 'stable in ICU but under close observation', says Lilavati Hospital doctor
PM Modi–Emmanuel Macron meet: AI, defence, strategic partnership; India–France strengthens bilateral ties | 10 points
Running the Lowest Race on Earth also known as ‘Dead Sea Marathon’: All you need to know about annual event
Rajpal Yadav breaks silence after interim bail from Tihar Jail, expresses gratitude to entire nation and Bollywood for support: 'Agar mujh pe koi aarop hai...' | Watch viral video
Lab grown dimonds shine down on India but old money prefers the real thing, for now
WORLD
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 18, 2026, 01:56 AM IST
1.Zombie Flower
Some emails recently released by the US Department of Justice and connected with Jeffrey Epstein show that the American financier and child sex offender had great interest in plants which said to possess powerful psychoactive properties. Social media users have widely shared the screenshots of these emails.
2.What are Angel’s Trumpet effects?
These notorious plants are known to contain scopolamine, a substance termed “Devil's Breath” or “Zombie Breath” for its chilling effects. The email conversation suggests he was aware of the drug’s properties and actively cultivated them. Its bad effects can lead to memory loss, confusion, and even deteriorate the ability to make independent choices.
3.Poisonous plants
In the newly released Epstein’s emails, the plants are mentioned at least three times, and scopolamine also has mention in them. One forwarded message which seems to have been forwarded from photographer Antoine Verglas, from January 27, 2015, to Jefferey Epstein was titled, “Scopolamine: Powerful drug growing in the forests of Colombia that ELIMINATES free will.” It detailed how the drug could leave people “highly suggestible.” The forwarded mail was an article from Daily Mail and Vice websites. The article mentioned various shocking lines, highlighted in the mail, reading “You can guide them wherever you want. It's like they're a child.”
4.What is Scopolamine?
The scopolamine drug is extracted from the seeds of the Borrachero (Colombian term) tree and is also known as burundanga. It refers to Brugmansia species, highly poisonous and intoxicating plants similar to Datura. Brugmansia is native to South America, and its species grow in many areas around the world, including India.
5.Victim’s statement
In a March 3, 2014, email Epstein directly wrote, “ask Chris about my trumpet plants at nursery [SIC]?”. It was sent to one Ann Rodriguez. In a third email sent on February 7, 2022, by one Guillermo Farinas to Juan Antonio Gonzalez, with Joseph Manzaro copied. The latter recalled an incident from December 2014 alleging that he was drugged with scopolamine, produced by many plants, like trumpet plants. He said two people driving him “gave him a LOT of that scopolamine”. But the writer was already immune to it and so pretended to fall asleep.