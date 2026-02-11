Epstein Files: UK King Charles assures cooperation in probe against former Prince Andrew

Border 2 box office collection day 20: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan-starrer crosses Rs 460 crore, will it be affected by O' Romeo? Here's what data says
WORLD
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 11, 2026, 09:27 PM IST
1.King Charles to cooperate with police
“The King has made clear, in words and through unprecedented actions, his profound concern at allegations which continue to come to light in respect of Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's conduct. While the specific claims in question are for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor to address, if we are approached by Thames Valley Police we stand ready to support them as you would expect,” a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement.
2.Allegations on former Prince Andrew
The Thames Valley Police have been probing alleged links of Prince Andrew with the late American financier and convicted pedophile and claims that he, when Mountbatten-Windsor (Prince Andrew) was the then British trade envoy, sent trafficking report to Epstein in 2010. According to the BBC, emails released by the US department reportedly show that Andrew sent reports to Epstein, including one dated November 2010 sent by his then Indian-origin special assistant Amit Patel, related to official trade visits.
According to Republic’s allegations, Mountbatten-Windsor was involved in public office and violating laws on the retention of official secrets, charges that carry a possible life prison sentence in Britain.
3.Who informed police about Andrew’s links?
The police were informed of these alleged links by the anti-monarchy campaign group, Republic, referring to documents released by the US Department of Justice related to Epstein files. Epstein was convicted of engaging a minor in sexual activity and an accused in cases of child sex trafficking. He is said to have died by suicide in a New York jail.
4.Police action in former Prince Andrew’s Epstein case
The police also said that the information in the report was being scrutinised “in line with our established procedures,” to ascertain whether or not a formal criminal investigation into his actions is needed.
5.Royal family boycotts Andrew
King Charles has taken several measures to punish and isolate his younger brother since details of Mountbatten-Windsor's close ties with Epstein first emerged last year, including stripping him of all his royal titles and duties and evicting him from his royal mansion on the Windsor estate near London.