The Thames Valley Police have been probing alleged links of Prince Andrew with the late American financier and convicted pedophile and claims that he, when Mountbatten-Windsor (Prince Andrew) was the then British trade envoy, sent trafficking report to Epstein in 2010. According to the BBC, emails released by the US department reportedly show that Andrew sent reports to Epstein, including one dated November 2010 sent by his then Indian-origin special assistant Amit Patel, related to official trade visits.

According to Republic’s allegations, Mountbatten-Windsor was involved in public office and violating laws on the retention of official secrets, charges that carry a possible life prison sentence in Britain.