HomePhotos

WORLD

Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

The Justice Department released thousands of files Friday about convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The first batch of files included photos, call logs, grand jury testimony and interview transcripts. However, the documents were heavily redacted.

Vanshika Tyagi | Dec 20, 2025, 11:10 AM IST

1.Bill Clinton with woman, whose identity is blocked out

Bill Clinton with woman, whose identity is blocked out
1

The fresh batch of photos have several photographs of former US President Bill Clinton. In one of the photograph, Clinton is seen with a woman sitting beside him.

2.Bill Clinton in pool

Bill Clinton in pool
2

Few photos of Bill Clinton swimming were released. One of the photos showed him, alongside a dark-haired woman believed to be Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

3.Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein

Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein
3

Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released files and contact lists include the name of Michael Jackson, and court documents show the pop star was at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion at least once. In one photo, he is seen standing with late ex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.

4.Ex- Prince of Duke Andrew lying on lap of five people

Ex- Prince of Duke Andrew lying on lap of five people
4

In an undated picture, Ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be pictured laying across the legs of five people with his head near a woman’s lap with Ghislaine Maxwell.

5.Singer Mike Jagger

Singer Mike Jagger
5

Along with Popstar Michael Jackson, The Epstein files also include Mick Jagger’s name in contact lists and social records tied to Epstein’s network. There were several photographs of Mick Jagger in the newly released documents.

