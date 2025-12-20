Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published

Veteran Malayalam actor and director Sreenivasan passes away at 69
Vanshika Tyagi | Dec 20, 2025, 11:10 AM IST
1.Bill Clinton with woman, whose identity is blocked out
The fresh batch of photos have several photographs of former US President Bill Clinton. In one of the photograph, Clinton is seen with a woman sitting beside him.
2.Bill Clinton in pool
Few photos of Bill Clinton swimming were released. One of the photos showed him, alongside a dark-haired woman believed to be Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell.
3.Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein
Jeffrey Epstein’s newly released files and contact lists include the name of Michael Jackson, and court documents show the pop star was at Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion at least once. In one photo, he is seen standing with late ex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.
4.Ex- Prince of Duke Andrew lying on lap of five people
In an undated picture, Ex-prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appears to be pictured laying across the legs of five people with his head near a woman’s lap with Ghislaine Maxwell.
5.Singer Mike Jagger
Along with Popstar Michael Jackson, The Epstein files also include Mick Jagger’s name in contact lists and social records tied to Epstein’s network. There were several photographs of Mick Jagger in the newly released documents.