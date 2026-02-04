Epstein Files Released: Fresh batch of photos show sex offender Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls, former Prince Andrew on floor, and more

Who was Gabriela Rico Jiménez? Mexican model who claimed elites 'eat humans', later disappeared; watch
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 04, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
1.Jeffrey Epstein's communication with high-profile leaders, businessmen
The fresh batch of files belonging of millionaire financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has revealed details of his communications with the wealthy and powerful men including Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Norway Crown princess Mette-Marit, Former Prince Andrew and several other. The shocking emails shows that he was in contact with high-profile leaders.
2.Prince Andrew lying on a floor with a female
The Epstein files has released several shocking photos with high-profile leaders and businessmen with minor females. In one of the photo, former Prince Andrew was seen on all fours, leaning over a woman or girl lying on the floor. Former Prince Andrew's name has emerged several times in the files and documents.
3.UK leader in his underwear
The files also shows a photo of former British ambassador to the US Lord Peter Mandelson in his underwear, srtanding next to a female, whose face is obscured. As per reports, he allegedly received $75,000 from late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
4.Jeffrey Epstein with minor girls
The fresh batch of Epstein files photos released by the Justice Department includes disturbing pictures featuring Jeffrey Epstein cozying up with minor girls. On photo shows late sex offender and pedophile can be seen posing with a little girl in a pool, while other shows a little girl on his lap in his lolita express.
5.Jeffrey Epstein with minor girl in his Lolita Express
6.Emails about Jeffrey Epstein's suicide
The latest files also have few emails about Jeffrey Epstein's suicide. He was arrested on federal sex trafficking charges in July 2019, and found dead in his cell just over a month later. The documents have emails between investigators about Epstein's death.