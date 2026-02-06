FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

WORLD

Epstein Files Released: Did Jeffrey Epstein really eat human flesh? Cannibalism, cream cheese 'babies' mentioned several times, what's the truth

US DOJ has released batch of Epstein files, with 3 million pages,180000 images and 2000 videos. The 'gruesome' information about sexual assaults of minors, alleged ritualistic sacrifice, and claims of cannibalism are emerging. However cannibalism was really followed in Epstein Islands?

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 06, 2026, 12:19 PM IST

1.Jeffrey Epstein eating bland 'meat' at dining table

Jeffrey Epstein eating bland 'meat' at dining table
1

US DOJ released Epstein files on Jnauary 30. Follwing this, several claims of alleged cannibalism and eating of babies along with “ritualistic sacrifice" started circulating all over the internet. This photo of Jeffrey Epstein shows him eating 'bland chicken' at a dining table with few others.

2.Cream cheese babies mentioned several times

Cream cheese babies mentioned several times
2

The files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has mention of ‘cream cheese’ and ‘babies’ several times. In one message written by Jeffrey, it reads “there are millions of babies, very little good vegatble [vegetable] cream cheese.”

3.Cannibalism mentioned 6 times in Epstein files

Cannibalism mentioned 6 times in Epstein files
3

In the three million documents released in tranches by the DOJ, "cannibal" is referenced 52 times, whereas "cannibalism" is mentioned six times. However, no evidence of following 'cannabislm' is mentioned in the files.

4.Mexican model alleged elites 'eat babies'

Mexican model alleged elites 'eat babies'
4

The latest mention of cannibalism in Epstein files has sparked interest in the shocking claims of a Mexican model way back in 2009. Gabriela Rico Jiménez disappeared after she made claims that the elites follow cannibalism and eat babies. She reportedly attended a private or “elite” event in Monterrey, Mexico. She was later recorded on camera making disturbing statements, that “they ate human flesh,” and was seen crying and shouting. She was later arrested, and disappeared the day later. 



