Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Palak Muchhal, Mithoon honoured for musical innovation
Caught on Cam: Who is Maniyanpilla Raju, actor accused of hit-and-run outside Trivandrum Club in Kerala?
Why did Bill Gates befriend Jeffrey Epstein after sex offender was convicted for child prostitution? Detail here
Will Donald Trump order attacks on Iran soon? Panic spreads as US asks its citizens to leave Islamic Republic now
Tejas triumphs while AMCA dreams falter
Josh Hazlewood to miss ICC T20I World Cup 2026, Cricket Australia to name his replacement soon
Ghooskhor Pandat: Neeraj Pandey breaks silence on Title controversy: 'The story focuses...'
Honourable CM Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma Leads Assam’s Leap to AI-Driven Hospitals, Anchors Lord’s Mark Industries as Strategic Partner
Zee Media celebrates changemakers at ‘ZEE Samvaad with Real Heroes 2026’
Delhi Police responds to viral claims about 800 missing reports, calls it 'Misleading paid promotion'
WORLD
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 06, 2026, 12:19 PM IST
1.Jeffrey Epstein eating bland 'meat' at dining table
US DOJ released Epstein files on Jnauary 30. Follwing this, several claims of alleged cannibalism and eating of babies along with “ritualistic sacrifice" started circulating all over the internet. This photo of Jeffrey Epstein shows him eating 'bland chicken' at a dining table with few others.
2.Cream cheese babies mentioned several times
The files related to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein has mention of ‘cream cheese’ and ‘babies’ several times. In one message written by Jeffrey, it reads “there are millions of babies, very little good vegatble [vegetable] cream cheese.”
3.Cannibalism mentioned 6 times in Epstein files
In the three million documents released in tranches by the DOJ, "cannibal" is referenced 52 times, whereas "cannibalism" is mentioned six times. However, no evidence of following 'cannabislm' is mentioned in the files.
4.Mexican model alleged elites 'eat babies'
The latest mention of cannibalism in Epstein files has sparked interest in the shocking claims of a Mexican model way back in 2009. Gabriela Rico Jiménez disappeared after she made claims that the elites follow cannibalism and eat babies. She reportedly attended a private or “elite” event in Monterrey, Mexico. She was later recorded on camera making disturbing statements, that “they ate human flesh,” and was seen crying and shouting. She was later arrested, and disappeared the day later.