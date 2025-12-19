Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside

Bangladesh violence: Who owns Daily Star, Prothom Alo? Why were top newspapers' offices set on fire by protesters?
WORLD
Monica Singh | Dec 19, 2025, 10:15 AM IST
1.Jeffrey Epstein with former Trump advisor
In this undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18, Epstein is seen speaking with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at Epstein's New York mansion.
2.Jeffrey Epstein posing with Woody Allen
Jeffrey Epstein is seen posing alongside filmmaker Woody Allen, capturing a moment at an undisclosed location. The image is part of a larger set of photos related to the ongoing investigation into Epstein's activities.
3.Bill Gates pictured with anonymous woman
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is seen standing next to an unidentified woman in an undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18. The image is part of a series of photos linked to the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's activities.
4.Sergey Brin photographed in undated photo
Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, is seen in an undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18. The image is part of a collection being examined in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associations.
5.Jeffrey Epstein with Noam Chomsky
In this undated photograph from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, he is seated next to Noam Chomsky on a plane. The photo, from Epstein’s estate, was released Thursday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.
6.David Brooks
New York Times columnist David Brooks is seen at a 2011 event with Jeffrey Epstein. This undated photo was released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18.