WORLD

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside

House Democrats have released 68 photos from the Epstein estate, which were provided to the committee as part of its investigation into Epstein and his alleged abuse. The undated photos depict Epstein in various settings, with many other influential individuals also appearing in the images.

Monica Singh | Dec 19, 2025, 10:15 AM IST

1.Jeffrey Epstein with former Trump advisor

Jeffrey Epstein with former Trump advisor
1

In this undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18, Epstein is seen speaking with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon at Epstein's New York mansion.

2.Jeffrey Epstein posing with Woody Allen

Jeffrey Epstein posing with Woody Allen
2

Jeffrey Epstein is seen posing alongside filmmaker Woody Allen, capturing a moment at an undisclosed location. The image is part of a larger set of photos related to the ongoing investigation into Epstein's activities.

3.Bill Gates pictured with anonymous woman

Bill Gates pictured with anonymous woman
3

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is seen standing next to an unidentified woman in an undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18. The image is part of a series of photos linked to the ongoing investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's activities.

4.Sergey Brin photographed in undated photo

Sergey Brin photographed in undated photo
4

Sergey Brin, co-founder of Google, is seen in an undated photo released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18. The image is part of a collection being examined in the investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and his associations.

 

5.Jeffrey Epstein with Noam Chomsky

Jeffrey Epstein with Noam Chomsky
5

In this undated photograph from the personal collection of Jeffrey Epstein, he is seated next to Noam Chomsky on a plane. The photo, from Epstein’s estate, was released Thursday by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

6.David Brooks

David Brooks
6

New York Times columnist David Brooks is seen at a 2011 event with Jeffrey Epstein. This undated photo was released by the House Oversight Committee on December 18.

