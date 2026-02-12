Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations

Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta-led govt approves 146 Projects for SC/ST settlements worth Rs 85 crore, ‘the era of...’
WORLD
Vaishali Shastri | Feb 12, 2026, 09:21 PM IST
1.Ro Khanna announce redacted names
He read the names out loud on the House floor and said he had pushed DoJ to release the names. The Department also made public the identity of the person who sent the paedophile Jeffery Epstein a shocking email with mentions of “torture”.
2.Thomas Massie reveals ‘Sultan’s’ name
Thomas Massie hinted that one of the redacted names in DOJ documents was likely to belong to a powerful foreign figure. The name is reportedly that of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of global ports operator DP World, with whom Epstein exchanged these emails.
The two reps demanded from the Department to disclose these individuals’ identities publicly if their redactions did not comply with Congress’s established terms.
3.What is ‘Torture Video’ in Epstein’s files?
In the latest batch release, a new identity has been made public which was earlier redacted and linked to a 2009 email from Epstein with reference to a “torture video.” The email read “where are you? are you ok I loved the torture video”. Massie mentioned ‘Sultan’ in his X post to be the sender of the email.
4.Who are the 6 “powerful men” in Epstein Files?
The DOJ, which released a batch of three million files, have released latest names of six “wealthy, powerful men” whose mention was previously redacted by the DoJ. Ro Khanna called out their names. They are Salvatore Nuara, Zurab Mikeladze, Leonic Leonov, Nicola Caputo, Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, and billionaire businessman Leslie Wexner. Among others are Epstein’s longtime assistant Lesley Groff, and former French modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel. The last two along with Wexner were named co-conspirators in a 2019 FBI document connected to the investigation.
5.What’s in the email?
According to emails, bin Sulayem wrote Epstein extremely personal and candid messages. In a September 2015 communication to Epstein, bin Sulayem mentioned a foreign exchange student at a university in Dubai, he