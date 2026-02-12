Epstein Files: Candid email from ‘Sultan’, ‘torture video’, 6 ‘powerful figures’ unredacted in latest revelations

2 . Thomas Massie reveals ‘Sultan’s’ name

Thomas Massie hinted that one of the redacted names in DOJ documents was likely to belong to a powerful foreign figure. The name is reportedly that of Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, chairman of global ports operator DP World, with whom Epstein exchanged these emails.

February 9, 2026

The two reps demanded from the Department to disclose these individuals’ identities publicly if their redactions did not comply with Congress’s established terms.