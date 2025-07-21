Amid Donald Trump facing pressure from his own support base, here's everything you need to know about his alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein and more...

3 . What is Epstein file?

The convinced child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein created an elite social circle, consisting of politicians and celebrities, many of whom have not been identified. This fueled various conspiracy theories that Epstein kept a list of his clients, which he later used to blackmail them as part of an international sex trafficking ring. The Epstein files also refer to the court documents relating to Epstein, some of which have been publicly released.