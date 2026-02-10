Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; boys hostels coverted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film

Fine Acers introduces Dolce Hotels & Resorts to India in strategic alliance with Wyndham

Modi govt hails India-US trade deal, opposition cries foul over 'surrender' of agricultural sector

Who was Erukali Mahadev? BJP candidates dies by suicide ahead of Telangana Municipal polls over alleged harrasment by opponents

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol to reunite, Zoya Akhtar drops major update: 'It's not a nostalgic rehash, but...'

CBSE students alert! Board to introduce on-screen marking for class 12 exams, check here to know when it begins

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; boys hostels coverted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch

DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; watch

Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'

Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'

Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch

Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims

Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims

HomePhotos

WORLD

Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

From wanting to marry 15 year old daughter of ex-girlfriend to the mystery woman referred as 'The inspector' whom he made last call to, before his death, what does Epstein files reveals about Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships.

Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 10, 2026, 11:26 AM IST

1.Karyna Shuliak

Karyna Shuliak
1

Karyna Shuliak, 36, is a Belarusian dentist. She has been described as Jeffrey Epstein's longtime girlfriend and a central presence in his private life in newly released Epstein files. Epstein’s last phone call before his death in August 2019 was to Karyna Shuliak. She met Epstein in 2010 in Belarus when she was 20 years old. She is referred as 'The inspector; and is believed to be the heiress of $100 millions.

Advertisement

2.Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell
2

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted on the charges of child sex trafficking has a 'weird' connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Many of the young victims, knew Maxwell  as a primary girlfriend of Epstein, who simultaneously groomed others. As per reports, Robert Maxwell introduced his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell to Epstein in the late 1980s. Maxwell had a romantic relationship with Epstein for several years in the early 1990s and remained closely associated with him for more than 25 years until his death in 2019.

3.Eva Andersson-Dublin

Eva Andersson-Dublin
3

Eva Andersson-Dublin, a former Miss Sweden and founder of the Dubin Breast Center at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Medical Center, dated Jeffrey Epstein in 1994. In the new Epstein files, it is revealed that she invited Epstein to visit her home years after his conviction over minor prostitution. She invited him saying Celina, her daughter who was 15 years old, will have 5 friends over.

 

4.Celina Dublin

Celina Dublin
4

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile had a very 'controversial' relationship with Celina Dubin, a young woman he raised as his ‘goddaughter’ and later wanted to marry her. In the new Epstein files, Celina Dubin is the daughter of Dr Eva Andersson-Dubin, who dated Jeffrey Epstein in 1994. Celina used to call Epstein, 'Uncle Jeff', but allegedly started grooming her.

TRENDING NOW

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; boys hostels coverted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; watch
Viral video: Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name, says 'please ignore any such request'
Anupam Kher warns netizens of fake social media accounts on his name
Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide cases: 'It’s Foolish to...'
Ram Gopal Varma opposes ban on social media for minors after Ghaziabad suicide
BJP MLA Maithili Thakur questions Bihar health minister over dilapidated condition of govt hospitals; Details here | Watch
Maithili Thakur questions Bihar minister over dilapidated condition of govt hosp
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's highest-grossing film
MSVPG OTT release date: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi's blockbuster
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships
Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films where soft toys added emotional touch
Teddy Day 2026: From 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' to 'Darlings', 5 Bollywood films
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 crore defamation case over SSC exam claims
Who is Nitish Rajput? YouTuber faces Rs 2.5 cr case over SSC claims
Suryakumar Yadav to Dilpreet Bajwa: List of all Indian-origin skippers particpating in ICC T20I World Cup 2026
T20 World Cup 2026: Indian-origin captains lead foreign teams to take on India
From Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi in Ramayana to Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
Ranbir-Sai in Ramayana, Shahid-Triptii in O'Romeo: Fresh Bollywood jodis in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement