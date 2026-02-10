Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

DU college Hansraj's Principal to held his son wedding on campus; boys hostels coverted into guesthouse; students stage protests; watch
Vanshika Tyagi | Feb 10, 2026, 11:26 AM IST
1.Karyna Shuliak
Karyna Shuliak, 36, is a Belarusian dentist. She has been described as Jeffrey Epstein's longtime girlfriend and a central presence in his private life in newly released Epstein files. Epstein’s last phone call before his death in August 2019 was to Karyna Shuliak. She met Epstein in 2010 in Belarus when she was 20 years old. She is referred as 'The inspector; and is believed to be the heiress of $100 millions.
2.Ghislaine Maxwell
Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted on the charges of child sex trafficking has a 'weird' connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Many of the young victims, knew Maxwell as a primary girlfriend of Epstein, who simultaneously groomed others. As per reports, Robert Maxwell introduced his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell to Epstein in the late 1980s. Maxwell had a romantic relationship with Epstein for several years in the early 1990s and remained closely associated with him for more than 25 years until his death in 2019.
3.Eva Andersson-Dublin
Eva Andersson-Dublin, a former Miss Sweden and founder of the Dubin Breast Center at the Tisch Cancer Institute at Mount Sinai Medical Center, dated Jeffrey Epstein in 1994. In the new Epstein files, it is revealed that she invited Epstein to visit her home years after his conviction over minor prostitution. She invited him saying Celina, her daughter who was 15 years old, will have 5 friends over.
4.Celina Dublin
Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted paedophile had a very 'controversial' relationship with Celina Dubin, a young woman he raised as his ‘goddaughter’ and later wanted to marry her. In the new Epstein files, Celina Dubin is the daughter of Dr Eva Andersson-Dubin, who dated Jeffrey Epstein in 1994. Celina used to call Epstein, 'Uncle Jeff', but allegedly started grooming her.