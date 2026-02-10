Epstein Ex-Girlfriends: 'The inspector' mystery woman, former Miss Sweden's daughter; here's Jeffrey Epstein's past relationships

2 . Ghislaine Maxwell

2

Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted on the charges of child sex trafficking has a 'weird' connection with Jeffrey Epstein. Many of the young victims, knew Maxwell as a primary girlfriend of Epstein, who simultaneously groomed others. As per reports, Robert Maxwell introduced his daughter Ghislaine Maxwell to Epstein in the late 1980s. Maxwell had a romantic relationship with Epstein for several years in the early 1990s and remained closely associated with him for more than 25 years until his death in 2019.