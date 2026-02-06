FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Kareena Kapoor breaks silence on how Taimur handled Saif Ali Khan's stabbing incident, says ‘Children can show...'

IND vs USA Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs USA T20I World Cup match?

32nd Avenue CEO Dhruv Sharma arrested in Rs 2.5 crore cheating case, why Gurugram's popular hub facing protests?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Mona Singh wins Clutter Breaker, says 'taking risks...'

SCIPL reinforces its role in building sustainable public infrastructure across India

Who targeted Islamabad mosque during Friday namaz? Is Pakistan paying price for its terror policy?

Zee Samvaad Real Heroes 2026: Madhur Bhandarkar honoured for realistic cinema, says upcoming film ‘The Wives’ reflects society

What is penis injection? Why has it triggered controversy ahead of Winter Olympics 2026?

Delhi government starts process to draft bill for Unified Transport Authority, DUMTA

Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

Notable individuals mentioned in the controversial Epstein Files include Richard Branson, Bill Gates, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, and Sergey Brin, among others. Know about their alleged involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and their responses.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 06, 2026, 07:33 PM IST

Documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on January 30, 2026, contain over 38,000 references to Donald Trump, including unverified tips about alleged sexual abuse, flight logs showing Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, and internal notes describing interactions at Mar-a-Lago. Authorities emphasise that many claims are "unfounded and false" and lack credibility. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, stating he severed ties with Epstein decades ago.

In the newly released Epstein Files, Elon Musk had more extensive correspondence with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. There are emails from 2012-2013 showing Musk inquiring about visiting Epstein's private island, Little St. James, and discussing potential meetings, including a visit to SpaceX headquarters. In November 2012, Musk wrote in one email: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" In another, from December the same year, he wrote: "I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose", adding that a "peaceful island experience" is the opposite of what he's wanting. Musk has denied visiting the island or attending parties, stating he had "very little correspondence" with Epstein and was aware his emails could be misinterpreted. 

