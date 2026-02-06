Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

'Charging full fare under RAC not justified': Parliamentary panel recommends partial refunds from Railways
Varsha Agarwal | Feb 06, 2026, 07:33 PM IST
1.Epstein Files: Allegations against Donald Trump and US president's response
Documents related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation on January 30, 2026, contain over 38,000 references to Donald Trump, including unverified tips about alleged sexual abuse, flight logs showing Trump travelled on Epstein's private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, and internal notes describing interactions at Mar-a-Lago. Authorities emphasise that many claims are "unfounded and false" and lack credibility. Trump has denied any wrongdoing, stating he severed ties with Epstein decades ago.
2.Epstein Files: Allegation against Elon Musk and his response
In the newly released Epstein Files, Elon Musk had more extensive correspondence with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. There are emails from 2012-2013 showing Musk inquiring about visiting Epstein's private island, Little St. James, and discussing potential meetings, including a visit to SpaceX headquarters. In November 2012, Musk wrote in one email: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" In another, from December the same year, he wrote: "I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose", adding that a "peaceful island experience" is the opposite of what he's wanting. Musk has denied visiting the island or attending parties, stating he had "very little correspondence" with Epstein and was aware his emails could be misinterpreted.