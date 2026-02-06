Epstein Files: Elon Musk to Donald Trump, what are claims and counter responses

2 . Epstein Files: Allegation against Elon Musk and his response

2

In the newly released Epstein Files, Elon Musk had more extensive correspondence with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. There are emails from 2012-2013 showing Musk inquiring about visiting Epstein's private island, Little St. James, and discussing potential meetings, including a visit to SpaceX headquarters. In November 2012, Musk wrote in one email: "What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?" In another, from December the same year, he wrote: "I really want to hit the party scene in St Barts or elsewhere and let loose", adding that a "peaceful island experience" is the opposite of what he's wanting. Musk has denied visiting the island or attending parties, stating he had "very little correspondence" with Epstein and was aware his emails could be misinterpreted.