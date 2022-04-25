Dubai man buys world's third most expensive car number plate at THIS price

The man bought the number plate at a charity auction which opened bids on special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers in Dubai.
The first ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, which opened bids on special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers in Dubai, set a new record for selling the world’s third most expensive car plate number.
A man bought a single-digit number plate for Dh35 million (over Rs 70 crore) at the charity auction held on Wednesday evening, April 20 in Abu Dhabi, on the eve of Zayed Humanitarian Day.
1. AA8 - single-digit Dubai plate number
AA8, a single-digit number, earned Dh35 million (over Rs 70 crore) at the Dubai auction, following the Dh38 million (over Rs 79 crore) price of the AA9 plate number last year.
(Pic: Twitter)
2. Auction raised Dh53 million
The auction raised Dh53 million in support of the '1 Billion Meals' campaign, which will provide food to vulnerable communities in over 50 countries. The auction was organised by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Emirates Auction and the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai (RTA).
(Pic: Twitter)
3. Other items sold at the auction
Apart from the AA8 number plate, a double-digit Dubai car number plate ‘F55’ sold for Dh4 million (more than Rs 8.23 crore) at the auction. Another car plate —V66 — also went for Dh4 million, while Y66 was sold for Dh3.8 million (more than Rs 7.91 crore).