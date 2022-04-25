Dubai man buys world's third most expensive car number plate at THIS price

The man bought the number plate at a charity auction which opened bids on special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers in Dubai.

The first ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction, which opened bids on special car plate numbers, and exclusive mobile numbers in Dubai, set a new record for selling the world’s third most expensive car plate number.

A man bought a single-digit number plate for Dh35 million (over Rs 70 crore) at the charity auction held on Wednesday evening, April 20 in Abu Dhabi, on the eve of Zayed Humanitarian Day.