WORLD

Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

For Valentine’s Day, the White House released unconventional political cards featuring Donald Trump, Nicolás Maduro, Greenland and immigration themes. The cards blend humour and geopolitics, sparking praise from supporters and criticism for being inappropriate for a day celebrating love.

Monica Singh | Feb 14, 2026, 11:04 AM IST

1.Valentine’s Day Goes Political

Valentine’s Day Goes Political
1

A set of unconventional Valentine’s Day cards released by the White House blends geopolitics and holiday humour with figures like Donald Trump, Nicolás Maduro, immigration policy and Greenland, captioned 'Made just for you.'

2.Trump’s Valentine

Trump’s Valentine
2

This image shows President Donald Trump holding a mock 'executive order' styled like a Valentine’s card, with playful text wishing followers a light-hearted holiday.

3.Maduro Card

Maduro Card
3

One card depicts deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro blindfolded during his capture and transfer to the U.S., framed like a traditional Valentine with 'To:' and 'From:' lines.

4.Immigration Satire

Immigration Satire
4

Another card pairs Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen with an immigrant deportation story inside a heart, humorously reading: 'My love for you is as strong as Democrats’ love for illegal aliens… I’d fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you.'

5.Greenland 'Situationship'

Greenland 'Situationship'
5

A graphic of Greenland placed in a heart symbolises Trump’s earlier interest in the territory, captioned: 'It’s time we define our situationship.' The post has sparked debate over appropriateness and tone.

