Donald Trump's message on Valentine's Day: See what White House has posted

Indore HORROR: MBA student's naked body found in flat; blackmailing, private photos, here’s what happened
Anurag Kashyap says online attacks on Dhurandhar critics were: 'Coordinated, Not Organic'
PM Modi inaugurates Northeast's first emergency landing facility (ELF) in Assam's Moran for quick landing, take-off of military jets; what are its features?
Who is Saket Sreenivsaiah? 22-year-old Indian student from Karnataka, IIT Madras grad goes missing in US; where was he last seen?
Who was Siya? 33-year-old allegedly killed by married lover, body found in Bhopal septic tank
Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Taiba’s 2 workers sentenced to 15 years in jail for providing shelter, food to terrorist in Indian territory
Donald Trump confirms second US aircraft carrier headed to Middle East amid Iran tensions: ‘We’ll need..’
Happy Valentine's Day 2026: 25+ Wishes, WhatsApp messages and quotes to share with your loved one
Gold, silver prices today, February 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
10-month-old baby, Arin Sherin Abraham becomes Kerala’s youngest organ donor, donates liver, two kidneys, heart valve, corneas; saves multiple lives
WORLD
Monica Singh | Feb 14, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
1.Valentine’s Day Goes Political
A set of unconventional Valentine’s Day cards released by the White House blends geopolitics and holiday humour with figures like Donald Trump, Nicolás Maduro, immigration policy and Greenland, captioned 'Made just for you.'
2.Trump’s Valentine
This image shows President Donald Trump holding a mock 'executive order' styled like a Valentine’s card, with playful text wishing followers a light-hearted holiday.
3.Maduro Card
One card depicts deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro blindfolded during his capture and transfer to the U.S., framed like a traditional Valentine with 'To:' and 'From:' lines.
4.Immigration Satire
Another card pairs Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen with an immigrant deportation story inside a heart, humorously reading: 'My love for you is as strong as Democrats’ love for illegal aliens… I’d fly 1,537 miles to have a drink with you.'
5.Greenland 'Situationship'
A graphic of Greenland placed in a heart symbolises Trump’s earlier interest in the territory, captioned: 'It’s time we define our situationship.' The post has sparked debate over appropriateness and tone.