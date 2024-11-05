1 . Donald Trump and Ivana

Donald Trump’s love story started with Ivana, whom he met in 1976 at a hotel. The two first met in a hotel. Ivana was already married. But she fell in love with Trump so much that they got married immediately. She was originally from Czechoslovakia, and after marriage she came to America forever. Donald and Ivana had three children – Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric.