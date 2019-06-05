The best pics from Donald Trump's 'return banquet' for Prince Charles, Camilla

A day after attending a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace, the Trumps on Tuesday reciprocated the hospitality by hosting a return banquet for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania were joined by Prince Charles and Camilla for a lavish dinner at the residence of US' Ambassador to the United Kingdom on Tuesday.