Devastating tornadoes in US leave houses completely destroyed, affect train services

A swarm of tornadoes caused immeasurable damage and devastations in six states in the US, Kentucky being the worst hit of all. According to the state administration, over 100 people have been feared dead till now due to the devastating storms.
Rescue operations are being conducted all across Kentucky to help people who are trapped in collapsed structures. Horrific images show houses and localities completely leveled, and trains derailed due to the harsh tornadoes that tore through the US Midwest and South.
1. Trains derailed due to storms
Several trains in the Midwestern areas were left derailed due to the massive string of tornadoes that hit last night. As per Reuters, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said the collection of tornadoes was the most destructive in the state's history. (Photo- Reuters)
2. Houses, businesses completely leveled
Several images showed that localities with multiple houses were left leveled completely. A candle factory, a police station, a fire station, and multiple warehouses were left completely destroyed in a small town in Kentucky. (Photo- Reuters)
3. Rescue operations being conducted
Governor Beshear further said 189 National Guard personnel have been deployed to assist with the recovery. The rescue efforts will focus in large part on Mayfield, home to some 10,000 people in the southwestern corner of the state where it converges with Illinois, Missouri, and Arkansas. (Photo- Reuters)
4. Over 100 feared dead
The series of overnight thunderstorms have most likely left over 100 people dead, as per the authorities. The number is not yet known as bodies are still being recovered from the destroyed structures. (Photo- Reuters)
5. Horrific visuals and experiences
Horrific stories have been emerging from the devastations caused by the tornadoes. Mayfield Fire Chief Jeremy Creason, whose own station was destroyed, said the candle factory was diminished to a "pile of bent metal and steel and machinery" and that responders had to at times "crawl over casualties to get to live victims." (Photo- Reuters)