Devastating tornadoes in US leave houses completely destroyed, affect train services

It is speculated that over 100 people have died till now due to the horrific string of tornadoes that swept over six states in the US.

A swarm of tornadoes caused immeasurable damage and devastations in six states in the US, Kentucky being the worst hit of all. According to the state administration, over 100 people have been feared dead till now due to the devastating storms.

Rescue operations are being conducted all across Kentucky to help people who are trapped in collapsed structures. Horrific images show houses and localities completely leveled, and trains derailed due to the harsh tornadoes that tore through the US Midwest and South.