Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2990645
HomePhotos

Check out new Hindu temple in Dubai, one of the world's most beautiful places of worship

Jebal Ali Worship Village's Hindu Temple of Dubai has officially opened its doors.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Oct 06, 2022, 11:51 AM IST

In Dubai's Jebel Ali Village, the grand new Hindu temple that had been long expected has been opened. On Tuesday, the temple, which combines Indian and Arabic architectural styles, opened its doors to worshippers from throughout the UAE. The temple conveys a potent message of acceptance, harmony, and serenity.

1. Magnificent Building

Magnificent Building
1/5

The Hindu Temple of Dubai formally opened doors in Jebal Ali Worship Village, which includes nine places of worship including seven churches, one gurudwara, and the new temple.

2. Beautiful Handiwork

Beautiful Handiwork
2/5

Scriptures and beautiful handiwork embellish the marble pillars and arches.

3. Attractive Sculptures

Attractive Sculptures
3/5

The event was attended by more than 200 dignitaries, ambassadors, and local leaders.

4. Inaguration

Inaguration
4/5

On Tuesday, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance inagurated Dubai's new Hindu temple, bare foot.

5. Place of worship

Place of worship
5/5

Tuesday, during the opening ceremony of the new Hindu temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a priest recites from a holy text.

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet engineer-turned-actress, who left her business for films, one adult show made her star; now set to feature in...
First film to depict Partition in Bollywood, violent scenes caused riots, shattered legendary director, he never...
Raksha Bandhan weekend 2024: Top 6 destinations for siblings getaway
Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan assemble to celebrate diversity in cinema, kickstart IFFM 2024
From Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani to Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal and Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's iconic wedding photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rohit Sharma overtakes Shubman Gill, closes in on Babar Azam's No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews