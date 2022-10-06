Check out new Hindu temple in Dubai, one of the world's most beautiful places of worship

Jebal Ali Worship Village's Hindu Temple of Dubai has officially opened its doors.
In Dubai's Jebel Ali Village, the grand new Hindu temple that had been long expected has been opened. On Tuesday, the temple, which combines Indian and Arabic architectural styles, opened its doors to worshippers from throughout the UAE. The temple conveys a potent message of acceptance, harmony, and serenity.
1. Magnificent Building
The Hindu Temple of Dubai formally opened doors in Jebal Ali Worship Village, which includes nine places of worship including seven churches, one gurudwara, and the new temple.
2. Beautiful Handiwork
Scriptures and beautiful handiwork embellish the marble pillars and arches.
3. Attractive Sculptures
The event was attended by more than 200 dignitaries, ambassadors, and local leaders.
4. Inaguration
On Tuesday, the UAE's Minister of Tolerance inagurated Dubai's new Hindu temple, bare foot.
5. Place of worship
Tuesday, during the opening ceremony of the new Hindu temple in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, a priest recites from a holy text.